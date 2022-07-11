Erik Ten Hag Gives Major Update On Cristiano Ronaldo's Man United Future Amid Exit Rumours

Cristiano Ronaldo's future at Manchester United has been a hot topic of discussion ever since the Portuguese international reportedly expressed his desire to leave the club. Amid all the rumours and speculations, Red Devils coach Erik ten Hag has provided a major update.

Erik ten Hag provides major update on Cristiano Ronaldo's future

While commenting on recent reports suggesting that Cristiano Ronaldo is keen on leaving Manchester United this summer, new head coach Erik ten Hag said (as quoted by Sky Sports), "We are planning with Ronaldo for this season - that's it. I'm looking forward to working with him."

When pushed on answering the question if the 37-year-old was keen on leaving Old Trafford this summer, the Dutch manager responded, "He hasn't told me this. I have read, but as I say, Cristiano is not for sale. He's in our plans and we want to get success together." ten Hag concluded his comments by adding, "I spoke with him (Ronaldo) before this issue came up. I had a conversation with him and had a real good talk."

Ronaldo missing pre-season intensifies speculations about future

Cristiano Ronaldo's future continues to be up in the air, especially after the Portuguese international was not included in Manchester United's pre-season tour to Thailand and Australia. The Red Devils confirmed that their star forward was given time off to deal with 'family issues.' It is pertinent to note that reports claimed that the 37-year-old also missed two days of training for the same reason previously.

It is believed that the Portuguese international is keen on leaving Old Trafford to play at a club that is competing in the UEFA Champions League (UCL) next season. With Manchester United finishing with just 58 points, 13 points off the top four and a staggering 35 points behind champions Manchester City, they failed to qualify for the UCL this campaign.

Since Ronaldo has already turned 37, it is deemed that he wants to play football at the highest level for as long as he can in the remainder of what has been an incredible career. Even last season, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner finished as the side's highest scorer with 18 goals from 30 Premier League appearances despite the mediocrity of the rest of the side.