'Erik Ten Hag Has Changed The Whole Culture': Man Utd Win EFL Cup, First Title In 6 Years

Manchester United’s six-year wait for a trophy is over after beating Newcastle 2-0 to win the League Cup on Sunday. United manager Erik ten Hag has wasted no time in guiding the club to silverware just 10 months after being hired.

Casemiro headed United in front in the 33rd minute of the final at Wembley Stadium and Sven Botman's own-goal made it 2-0 in the 39th.

It is United’s first trophy since winning a League Cup and Europa League double under Jose Mourinho in 2017. The victory keeps alive Ten Hag’s four-pronged challenge this season, with his team in contention for the title and still competing in both the Europa League and FA Cup.

For Newcastle, the wait for a first major domestic trophy since winning the FA Cup in 1955 goes on. The Saudi Arabian-backed club mounted a fightback in the second half, but could not find a breakthrough goal.

Erik Ten Hag has changed the whole culture of this club. Every player knowing their role & playing for the team. Yes he’s transformed Rashford but he’s also getting the best out of fringe players like AWB, Fred and Dalot. — Paul Hume (@paul2412) February 26, 2023

Let’s go REDS😭😭😭😭❤️❤️❤️ FIRST TROPHY GODDD. MANCHESTER UNITED, BEST IN THE WORLD😭😭😭😭😭❤️😭 pic.twitter.com/pTX8YFBxgv — AveiroBrains🌎 (@Aveiro_dun) February 26, 2023

Casemiro in his last final for Real Madrid: trophy and MOTM.



Casemiro in his first final for Manchester United: trophy and MOTM. pic.twitter.com/ZypAJ0Jrr0 — TC (@totalcristiano) February 26, 2023

MANCHESTER UNITED HAVE FINALLY WON A TROPHY!!!!!!! — Trey (@UTDTrey) February 26, 2023

Ajax did not win a trophy for 5 seasons before Erik ten Hag arrived at the club.



Manchester United did not win a trophy for 5 seasons before he arrived at the club.



Thank you Erik ❤️ pic.twitter.com/FIVoJlyisx — Aidan Walsh 🔰 (@AidanWalshMUFC) February 26, 2023

Manchester United Football club. 🔴🕺pic.twitter.com/zXFcLaUavn — Paul, Manc Bald and Bred (@MufcWonItAll) February 26, 2023

Erik Ten Hag at Manchester United,



• 40 games

• 29 wins

• 72% win percentage

• 75 goals

• 19 clean-sheets

• Carabao Cup CHAMPIONS

• Ro16 in FA Cup

• Ro16 in Europa

• Top 4 in the Premier League.

• The only English team in all 4 competitions



Trust The Process ♥️ pic.twitter.com/obAgbL54rx — ' (@TheShowtimeReds) February 26, 2023

"As Picasso said, sometimes you have to destroy everything to rebuild. And if Manchester United have to start with me, for me, it's not a problem."



- Cristiano Ronaldo. pic.twitter.com/wYvgtqkxMH — å. (@amaanseven) February 26, 2023

