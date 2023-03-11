Erik Ten Hag Not Happy With One Aspect Of David De Gea's Goalkeeping; 'I Can't Ignore It'

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag pointed out he cannot overlook David de Gea's poor distribution ability following their 4-1 win over Real Betis in the Europa League. De Gea's inability to control his goal kicks was on display in the previous encounter which incidentally was his 526th appearance for the Red Devils. United will host Southampton at Old Trafford on Saturday in the Premier League.

De Gea has been one of the finest custodians the Premier League has ever seen but this one shortcoming of the Spaniard has been a major problem, especially since the arrival of Ten Hag at United. The Dutch manager ideally wants his keeper to play from the back but De Gea's passing skills aren't the best among current goalkeepers and this been a severe concern for them.

Erik ten Hag highlighted one major David de Gea issue

Against Betis too, at one moment he passed it straight to Juanmi but a half intervention from Bruno Fernandes helped the ball to change its course. Ahead of the Southampton game, the manager spoke on this particular issue. “From today I can’t ignore it, but I think we have seen many games he did really well."

“I don’t know what the reason was. There was a lot of wind, a different ball, probably he had some problems with that, but I know we can deal with it and he will do better Sunday. We work on that but David is working on that. But I think we have seen in this season that he is improving and he will keep improving, I’m sure," he said.

De Gea, whose contract will expire at the end of the current season, will be in the goal in the next match. Followng the 7-0 thrashing at the hands of Liverpool Ten Hag insisted they will not take their next opposition lightly. "We have seen two weeks ago Southampton beat Chelsea away, so we have to display an outstanding performance on Sunday to beat them.

"At the bottom it's very close, so they will be on the front foot, they will be aggressive, they will do everything they can do to collect points here, so we have to be 100 per cent."