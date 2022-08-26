Erik Ten Hag Rips Into Cristiano Ronaldo In Front Of Man Utd Squad In Team Meeting: Report

Manchester United made a miserable start to their Premier League campaign losing their opening two matches. However, Erik ten Hag's team bounced back in style to beat Liverpool last weekend and earn their first three points of the season. Cristiano Ronaldo started from the bench as Manchester United registered 2-1 win. According to a report by The Sun, before the Manchester United vs Liverpool match, Erik ten Hag had a showdown with Cristiano Ronaldo in front of his teammates last Thursday.

Erik Ten Hag blasts Cristiano Ronaldo

As per the report, Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag is frustrated with Cristiano Ronaldo transfer saga after the Portuguese star made his desire to leave the club after last season's disappointment. Throughout the summer, Ronaldo's agent Jorge Mendes has been in talks with various clubs over his signature no club is willing to enter into negotiations as it threatens to damage the dutchman's rebuilding job.The report further states that, Ten Hag wants Ronaldo out, with players in the team feeling that Ronaldo’s attitude is affecting the spirit in the camp. He even told his players it is his way or the highway in the no-nonsense address to the squad as tried to get under the issue of no show up during the first two matches. Following the meeting, Manchester United looked to be a different team against Liverpool as they secured all three points much to the relief of the club and fans.

Manchester United vs Liverpool match report

The Manchester United vs Liverpool match saw Erik ten Hag dropping star striker Cristiano Ronaldo and club captain Harry Maguire to the bench making a statement of intent. United opened the scoring with Jadon Sancho finding the back of the net in the 16th minute . The lead was doubled by Marcus Rashford in the 53rd minute as Reds looked to be coasting towards comfortable victory.

However, Liverpool made things difficult with Mohamed Salah scoring a goal in the 81st-minute to give comeback hops to his side. He also became the first player in Liverpool's history to score 10 goals against United. However Manchester United managed to hold on to the late pressure from Liverpool to walk away with all the points on offer. Liverpool is still waiting for their first win after draws with Fulham and Crystal Palace. United next face Southampton, while Liverpool take on Bournemouth.