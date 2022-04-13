Erik Ten Hag Set To Be Next Man United Manager; Here's How The Ajax Coach Can Benefit Club

Manchester United are believed to have reached an agreement in principle with Erik ten Hag to become their next permanent manager and bring the much-needed change the English club have been seeking for years. According to reports, the announcement is expected to be delayed as Ten Hag still have a job to finish with his current club AFC Ajax, which is scheduled to face PSV Eindhoven in the Dutch Cup final on April 17.

If Ten Hag's appointment is confirmed, he will replace Ralf Rangnick, the current manager of United, who had bagged the job on an interim basis after the ouster of former boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Who is Erik ten Hag?

Erik ten Hag is a former Dutch player who became the head coach of Ajax in 2019. He comes from a small village in the Netherlands and is considered very down-to-earth. His father and brothers are multi-millionaires owing to their successful real-estate business and other financial entities.

How could Ten Hag benefit Manchester United?

Ten Hag's appointment as permanent manager could very much benefit Manchester United as the club is in dire need of change. The Red Devils' performance in the past few years has dipped significantly, as they have failed to lift a major trophy since the 2016-17 season, when they won the UEFA Europa League.

Ten Hag is known as a huge football buff and has a proven record as a manager. Ever since he started coaching Ajax in the Netherlands, the club has reached the UEFA Champions League semi-final once and won the domestic competition twice in 2019 and 2021. Ajax, as defending champions, are slated to play yet another Dutch Cup final later this week and are favourites to win again.

Ten Hag as a coach is a disciplinarian, who likes to see his players follow all the rules laid out for them by him or his coaching staff. He is also a great communicator as he stays in regular touch with his players and sends them video clips of opponents, encouraging messages, amongst other things, including newspapers they might want to read. Ten Hag treats all his players equally no matter their stature.

If Ten Hag joins United as their manager, he might not just pay attention to star players like Cristiano Ronaldo or Harry Maguire but will look after the interests of each and every member part of the squad. He is known to be a coach with excellent player management skills.

The 52-year-old is very attacking in terms of on-pitch tactics. He spends hours watching clips and analysing opponents even if he already knows everything about them. Ten Hag's coaching has been likened to that of Pep Guardiola and Johan Cruyff, who are both very obsessed with the style of football they want their teams to play. If Ten Hag comes to the Old Trafford, he will be expected to produce immediate results, just as he did at Ajax.

Image: AP