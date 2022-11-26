Erik Ten Hag Wants Man Utd To Sign Two Players After Cristiano Ronaldo's Exit

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag reportedly wants to target PSV Eindhoven forward Cody Gakpo and AC Milan striker Rafael Leao as Cristiano Ronaldo's replacement during the January transfer window.

Ronaldo has been released by United over his explosive interview, which has left the team's attacking options limited. As per reports in The Mirror, Ten Hag wants to sign Gakpo and Leao to bolster his team's attack.

In the summer, United and head coach Erik ten Hag were already interested in signing Cody Gakpo for the ongoing season. The transaction, though, fell through, and Gakpo kept playing for PSV in the Eredivisie. With PSV, he has already had an exceptional season, tallying 13 goals and 17 assists in just 24 games. The Netherlands international has also scored two goals for his team at the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2022.

Leao, a striker for Milan who scored 14 goals in 42 matches for his team in the previous season, is also said to be on Ten Hag's radar. Leao is playing a vital role in Milan's campaign this season, where he has already netted seven goals in 20 matches across competitions. In Portugal's World Cup triumph over Ghana, the 23-year-old scored in the final minutes to help his side extend their lead.

Ronaldo leaves United

Ronaldo was mutually released by United earlier this week because of his explosive interview in which he criticised Ten Hag and the club for their treatment of him in recent months. Ronaldo said that he doesn't respect United manager Erik ten Hag because the latter doesn't respect him. He also said that United made no progress on the field after legendary manager Alex Ferguson left in 2013.

"Cristiano Ronaldo is to leave Manchester United by mutual agreement, with immediate effect. The club thanks him for his immense contribution across two spells at Old Trafford, scoring 145 goals in 346 appearances, and wishes him and his family well for the future. Everyone at Manchester United remains focused on continuing the team’s progress under Erik ten Hag and working together to deliver success on the pitch," United said in its statement.

Ronaldo is currently with his national team in Qatar, where he has gone to take part in the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2022. Portugal is slated to play their second match of the World Cup against Uruguay on Tuesday. The match is scheduled to be played at Lusail Stadium at 12:30 a.m. IST. Ronaldo has already scored one goal in the tournament, which came in Portugal's opening match against Ghana on Thursday. He netted the goal via penalty.

Image: AP