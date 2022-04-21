Erik Ten Hag's Appointment As Manchester United Coach Breaks Internet; 'New Era Starts'

Dutch professional football manager and former Ajax boss Erik ten Hag has been appointed as the new head coach of Premier League giants Manchester United on Thursday. United took to their official social media handles and announce the appointment of Ten Hag by saying, “Erik ten Hag: the new First-Team Manager of Manchester United”. Ten Hag will be the first full-time manager of the squad, following the sacking of club legend Ole Gunnar Solskjaer from the position.

The new First-Team Manager of Manchester United: Erik ten Hag.#MUFC || #WelcomeErik — Manchester United (@ManUtd) April 21, 2022

Ralf Rangnick was announced as the interim manager of the club following Solksjaer’s exit, as the 52-year-old ten Hag has now become the fifth full-time manager of United in nine years. Ten Hag will join the team at the end of the season and will continue in the position till 2025. His first task after assuming the role would be to awaken the fallen United superpower, which is going through its longest trophy drought in almost 40 years.

How did the Manchester United fans react to Erik ten Hag's appointment?

Fans welcomed the 52-year-old to United and said that a new era has begun. A fan shared a picture of legendary United coach sir Alex Ferguson saying his famous words, “Your job now is to stand by your new manager”. At the same time, another fan welcomed ten Hag and asked him to take his time to build and take the team back to glory days. “Win..Lose..Draw.You have our support until the last day,” tweeted a fan.

Welcome Gaffer!! Take your time to build and take us back to the ory days!! #WelcomeErik #ErikTenHag #ETG pic.twitter.com/3uFYzWQj21 — quinnyRED (@quinnyUNITED) April 21, 2022

You have our support until the last day #ManchesterUnited #ErikTenHag pic.twitter.com/ACkldsb6sO — BRUNO FERNANDES COUSIN (@QueenMancunian) April 21, 2022

'I know the history of this great club,' says Erik ten Hag

“I am hugely excited by the challenge ahead. I know the history of this great club and the passion of the fans, and I am absolutely determined to develop a team capable of delivering the success they deserve,” said Erik ten Hag following his appointment as United’s head coach. Meanwhile, the fanbase of the Old Trafford side was much elated on coming to know about the development as fans broke the Internet with their reactions about the same. Apart from managing the Eredivisie side Ajax, ten Hag has the experience of managing the reserve team of Bayern Munich, the Netherlands national team, Go Ahead Eagles, and Utrecht.