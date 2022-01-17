Erling Haaland All Set To Be Signed By Real Madrid With £292m Ready Package: Report

One of football's brightest prospects Erling Haaland has been had a sensational scoring record for German club Borussia Dortmund and has caught the eye of some of the top clubs in Europe. The Norweigian forward is linked with a move to Real Madrid, Barcelona, Bayern Munch, Manchester City, Manchester United, and Liverpool to name a few. There is a reported buyout clause in the Dortmund striker's current contract with Dortmund that could let him leave for a reported fee between €75 million (£64m/$88m) and €100 million. The said clause is set to be active next summer, which means that all the top clubs in Europe will want to land his signature.

According to a report by The Daily Mirror, Spanish giants Real Madrid have prepared a £292 million package for the Norwegian striker. The Blancos will carry on their pursuit for Kylian Mbappe as he is their primary target but they will also go after Haaland as Real president Florentino Perez wants both at the club. The £292 million package will include the £63million transfer fee which is assumed to be the release clause. Madrid want to sign Haaland on a six-year contract in the summer and the remaining amount of more than £200 million will be his wages and bonuses.

Last month, Dortmund CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke explained had mentioned that Real Madrid are 'very interested' in singing Haaland. Watzke said: “It doesn’t matter where you go, everyone talks about Erling Haaland. The only thing I know is that Real Madrid are very interested in his signing".

Erling Haaland transfer: Dortmund put pressure on star striker to decide future

This report comes a few days after Erling Haaland announced that his current club Borussia Dortmund are pressuring him into making a decision on his future now. Haaland said that over the past six months he has not said anything regarding his future out of respect for Borussia Dortmund. However, he said that the situation is no longer the same as the club itself is pressuring him into making a decision. He then added that he will get the 'ball rolling' in regards to where he will end up playing next season.

Erling Haaland's sensational goalscoring form

Haaland has been one of Europe's top football stars over the past few years since he broke onto the scene in the Champions League with Red Bull Salzburg. He scored 29 goals in just 27 matches and also managed to rack up seven assists. He then chose to join Dortmund where he has racked up a stunning 78 goals in 77 matches and 21 assists. So it is little surprise that all the top clubs in Europe are trying to land his signature.

Image: AP