Erling Haaland Brings Up Man Utd Rivalry During City Unveiling: 'Don't Want To Say But...'

Premier League 2021-22 champions Manchester City officially unveiled Norwegian football sensation, Erling Haaland, as a City player on Sunday. While he was given the No. 9 jersey of City, following the transfer of Gabriel Jesus to Arsenal, Haaland made headlines for admitting that he looks forward to facing Manchester United in the Premier League next season. However, the fact that Erling said he doesn’t like taking United’s name, became an even bigger talking point on social media.

In a video going viral on social media, Haaland can be seen getting questioned about the team he is most looking forward to playing against. Replying to the host's question, Haaland said, “I don't like to say the words but... Manchester United yeah”. Upon listening to the answer, the entire crowd present at the unveiling ceremony erupted with laughs and cheers for the 21-year-old.

More about Erling Haaland's transfer to Manchester City

It is pertinent to mention that the former Borussia Dortmund superstar Haaland is currently one of the biggest stars in European football and is expected to take City through to greater heights. The Premier League defending champions have won four out of the last five EPL titles but are yet to win the Champions League, under Pep Guardiola. Meanwhile, as per a report by Sports Bible, Haaland revealed the reason behind signing with City, a club that also saw his father playing for them from 2000 to 2003.

"I signed a five-year deal so we have to start there. In the end, I just had the feeling in my stomach, the feeling with the way they play, everything, I had the feeling for City. I played against them last year and when you meet it is completely different to the TV. I didn’t touch the ball for 25 minutes and it is like, '(Ilkay) Gundogan please stop playing tiki-taka'. It is a different level how they play and that is what I want to be a part of,” Haaland said.

Alongside Haaland, City also unveiled their new signing Stefan Ortega and attacked Julian Alvarez on Sunday. Midfielder Kalvin Phillips also joined the team ahead of the 2022-23 season from Leeds United but missed the unveiling ceremony due to illness. With Jesus already departed, Raheem Stirling is being linked with a transfer to Chelsea, which means the team is restructuring its front line.

(Image: @mancity/@manchesterunited/Instagram)