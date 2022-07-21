Erling Haaland Brushes Off Injury Fears, Confirms Debut Date For New Club Manchester City

Manchester City's new signing Erling Haaland's performance in the upcoming season of Premier League will be watched from closed quarters. The Premier League is considered to be the toughest league and Manchester City manager Per Guardiola will be hoping that Haaland will be able to find his feet in his very first season of English top flight football. The Manchester City team are currently having their pre-season preparation and the exciting Norwegian has revealed the date of his Manchester City debut.

Erling Haaland reveals his debut date for Manchester City

Manchester City registered 2-1 win over Liga MX's Club América in their first pre-season match with former Boorussia Dortmund striker Halaand missing the match. Pep Guardiola revealed that the striker had “niggles and a few problems” and decided to keep him on the sidelines. The next match is against the German Champions against Bayern Munich and Erling Haaland debut is likely to take place after the striker takes to Twitter to respond to a birthday celebration post, announcing that he will be making his debut against Bayern Munich in City's next game.

Thanks! Debut vs Bayern Inshallah 🙌🏻 https://t.co/iH6SoWljqJ — Erling Haaland (@ErlingHaaland) July 21, 2022

About Erling Haaland transfer from Borussia Dortmund to Manchester City

Coming to Erling Haaland transfer Manchester City had confirmed that the former Borussia Dortmund player will join the reigning Premier League champions on July 1. The 21-year-old signed a five-year deal which keeps him at the Etihad Stadium until the summer of 2027. Haaland joins the cub almost 22 years after his father Alfie Haaland signed the club. City paid Haaland's release clause and expects to pay £85.5m in total when agent fees, signing bonus and other costs are taken into account.

Talking about Erling Haaland's career the youngster started his senior career by playing for Bryne FK in 2015, before moving to Molde in 2017. He then made a big move into RB Salzburg in 2019 and joined Dortmund a year later. During his time with the club, Haaland has been sensational and has become one of the most talked-about emerging players around the world. He has played a total of 88 games for Dortmund so far and has contributed 85 goals and 23 assists. Out of the total, he has scored an impressive no. of 61 goals in 66 Bundesliga games.