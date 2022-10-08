Erling Haaland Diet: Manchester City Star Reveal Secret Mantra Behind Goal Scoring Success

Before arriving in England, Erling Haaland had made a reputation for himself as one of the most feared strikers in the football world. Some of the major European teams were vying for his signature during the summer but it was Manchester City that won the race. The young striker has taken Premier League by storm and has already achieved various records in fewer numbers of matches played. The 22-year-old revealed the reason behind his ability to score goals at ease.

Erling Haaland diet: Manchester City striker credits his father for his goal-scoring exploits

The young striker is already the top scorer in Premier League this season with scored 14 goals in just 8 matches for Manchester City. Haaland scored a hattrick against Manchester United in the derby last weekend. According to a report by the Insider, the striker while speaking to Norwegian broadcasters Viasat, via Spox revealed that the reason behind his goal-scoring exploits is his father's homemade lasagna. He said, "My father has made lasagna for me before the last three home games. He must be putting something special into it."

By scoring a hattrick against Manchester United, Haaland became the first player in English Premier League history to score a hat trick in three consecutive top-flight home games. Before United, he had scored a hattrick against Crystal Palace and Nottingham Forest. He also became the fastest player in the league's history to score three hat tricks, having done so in only eight matches. The record was previously held by Michael Owen.

Pep Guardiola plays down Erling Haaland release clause rumours

Manchester City brushed aside Copenhagen 5-0 in the UEFA Champions League match with Erling Haaland registering a brace within 32 minutes of the game. Following the victory Pep Guardiola while speaking to the press was asked about Spanish media reports claiming Haaland’s contract with the club has a special release clause, that will make him join LaLiga giants Real Madrid in 2024. The manager denied all claims about Madrid making such an agreement to sign him.

As per BBC, Guardiola while addressing the rumours said, “It's not true. He has not got a release clause for Real Madrid or any other team. Am I annoyed by the rumours? No, absolutely not. Rumours, and people talking, you cannot control it - so always we have to worry about what we can control. The important thing is that he has adapted [since joining City] really well. I have the feeling he is incredibly happy here, and this is the most important thing.”