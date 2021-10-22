Erling Haaland is the most sought after player in European football currently with some of the major clubs lining up for his signature. However, Erling Haaland's wages will be a major roadblock for the clubs interested in getting his services. According to ESPN who have cited a source, Erling Haaland's wages will go up to at least £30 million ($41m) a year if he decides to leave his current club Borussia Dortmund in search of new pasture next summer.

Manchester United, Chelsea, Real Madrid battle for Erling Haaland signing

The Norwegian striker has been in terrific form since his arrival to Borussia Dortmund and as per the report, Erling Haaland can leave Dortmund by the end of this season if clubs like Manchester United, Chelsea, Real Madrid trigger his €75m ($87m) release clause. The report also states that the fee will be inflated by a significant payment to Haaland's representatives for brokering a deal.

Haaland was on the verge of making move to Premier League with Manchester United during the 2019-20 winter transfer window, however, the Norwegian decided to sign for Dortmund from FC Salzburg. Despite missing out on him a year back, Manchester United have maintained contact with the Haaland camp. Manchester United has been strongly linked to the striker thanks to manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer who handed Erling Haaland his debut as a teenager with Norwegian club Molde. Apart from Manchester United, Premier League champions Manchester City, Champions League winners Chelsea and LaLiga giants Real Madrid are also keen to acquire the strikers signature.

Erling Haaland stats

Erling Haaland's stats have been pretty impressive to date. The striker scored 70 goals in 69 matches for Borussia Dortmund since joining them two years ago. Before moving to Germany, Haaland played for Salzburg for whom he netted 29 goals in 27 appearances. He also scored a hat trick with Salzburg on his Champions League debut against Belgian team Genk in September 2019. Coming to his international numbers Haaland has scored 12 goals in 15 matches for Norway and could help the country reach the World Cup finals for the first time since 1998 if they defeat Latvia and the Netherlands in the final round of qualifiers next month.