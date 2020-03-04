Erling Haaland 'flattered' With Ever-growing Real Madrid Interest: Report

Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland has opened up on the idea of moving to Real Madrid in the future. The Norwegian international recently joined Borussia Dortmund from RB Leipzig and is considered as one of the brightest footballing prospects in Europe.

Erling Haaland happy with interest from top clubs like Real Madrid

Erling Haaland was quizzed about his thoughts on Real Madrid. While speaking to FourFourTwo, the 19-year-old stated that it was always nice to know that top European clubs were interested in signing him. It meant that he was working in the right direction, claimed the Norwegian international.

Erling Haaland joins Borussia Dortmund in January

Before his move to Borussia Dortmund, Premier League side Manchester United and LaLiga giants Barcelona were considered as the front runners to sign Erling Haaland. However, the player made a surprise switch to Germany and has flourished well at Signal Iduna Park. On the other hand, there was no such report of any interest from Real Madrid on bringing the striker to Estadio Santiago Bernabeu.

Erling Haaland has a release clause of €83 million in his contract with Borussia Dortmund. The striker has already netted 40 goals for RB Salzburg and Dortmund jointly in 31 games this season. He has also bagged eight assists to his credit.

Erling Haaland denies Man United wage claims

Erling Haaland had recently opened up on his failed move to Man United. He had denied United’s claims that the club decided against proceeding with his transfer due to his excessive wage demands. His agent Mino Raiola had stated that it was Man United that tried to outdo him in the deal by directly negotiating with Haaland's father.

Real Madrid have made a reputation of signing some of the brightest prospects at a young age. The club has already secured the signings of Vinicius Jr, Martin Odegaard, Rodrygo and Takefusa Kubo. Meanwhile, the club is also targetting French striker Kylian Mbappe who currently plays for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

LaLiga standings: Real Madrid lead in LaLiga after El Clasico win vs Barcelona

Real Madrid lead in LaLiga standings at the moment. They have a one-point lead over second-placed Barcelona after their recent victory against the defending LaLiga champions. Zidane's men will next play against Real Betis on Sunday (Monday according to IST) at Benito Villamarin.

Bundesliga standings: Borussia Dortmund occupy the third spot

Eyes on the prize 👀⚽️



Full focus ahead of Saturday 💪🏽🐝 #BVB #AW28 pic.twitter.com/9I3otrT9H2 — Axel Witsel (@axelwitsel28) March 3, 2020

Borussia Dortmund are currently placed third in Bundesliga standings. The Bundesliga giants are four points adrift of leaders Bayern Munich and will next play against Borussia Monchengladbach on Saturday.

