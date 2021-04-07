Erling Haaland Has New Fan In 'Linesman' During Manchester City Vs Dortmund UCL Clash

Erling Haaland is one of the most exciting players to watch in world football at the moment, and while the Norway international did not get on the scoresheet, the 20-year-old had his moment during the Champions League clash against Manchester City. Dortmund lost 2-1 on the night, with Phil Foden scoring a 90th-minute goal to cancel out Marco Reus' equaliser to set up an exciting second leg clash next week. And while the officials were involved in some bizarre decisions on the field, one was caught off-field doing the same moments after the clash, that made it to the Champions League highlights from Tuesday amongst all UCL results.

Erling Haaland linesman autograph: Dortmund striker signs off officials cards following UCL clash

While a host of clubs in Europe are keen on signing Erling Haaland this summer, it was a Champions League official who got ahead of the queue and got his cards signed by the Dortmund striker. The Erling Haaland linesman autograph incident happened moments after the Manchester City vs Dortmund clash as one official asked the 20-year-old for his signature and watched in delight as the Dortmund forward duly obliged. The event created a furore on social media, with many slamming the referee for "unprofessional behaviour". Former Premier League stars Owen Hargreaves and Joleon Lescott, who were on punditry duty with BT Sport, slammed the official's actions, suggesting that the incident does not look right and was termed as "childish".

Pep Guardiola, who is also one of Haaland's admirers, however, launched into the official's defence and said that there was nothing wrong that happened. The Man City boss said that he wasn't fussed about the incident and further praised them for the game's officiating. Guardiola said, "The referees were brilliant, the game was not a problem. Not a penalty, the VAR said that. And the leg is higher from Bellingham. So they were perfect and it was correct. Maybe it was for his son or daughter. It happens but they did a good job, that’s all. Nothing happened".

Guardiola's opinion was not the general consensus as many believed that Dortmund were robbed a goal in the first half after Jude Bellingham latched onto an Ederson mistake and put the ball in the back of the net. However, the referee Ovidiu Hategan ruled it out for a foul on the Man City and booked the England international, making it to the Manchester City vs Dortmund highlights. VAR replays showed no foul by the Dortmund starlet, but as the whistle was blown before the ball crossed the line, VAR was unable to overturn the decision and hand Bellingham a goal. The decision drew angry reactions from Dortmund and Jadon Sancho, who expressed their disappointment on social media.

Champions League highlights: Manchester City vs Dortmund highlights

Manchester City started the game in fine fashion dominating possession and reaping rewards after Kevin De Bruyne scored with a neat finish 19 minutes into the game. As Dortmund were struggling to come to grips with the hosts' constant pressure, they were seemingly handed a lifeline by Ederson, only for the referee to wrongly rule out Bellingham's goal. Nonetheless, the visitors kept their cool and kept the Man City attack at bay, aided by their missed opportunities.

In the second half, Ederson redeemed himself with a point-blank save off Erling Haaland, but the Norway international showed his class later in the game, setting up Marco Reus for Dortmund's equaliser. However, Phil Foden had the last laugh as he turned a De Bruyne ball into the back of the net in the 90th minute to clinch a famous 2-1 win for Man City. The two teams will now face off at the Signal Iduna Park next week, with Manchester City chasing their first semi-final appearance in the Champions League.

