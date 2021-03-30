Erling Haaland Likely To Replace Outgoing Sergio Aguero At Manchester City

Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero has announced his decision to leave the club at the end of the current season. The Argentine superstar who joined the Manchester outfit from Atletico Madrid in 2011 is set to bid goodbye to the Citizens after spending a decade with the club. Sergio Aguero will leave Man City as arguably one of their greatest players once his contract expires in the summer. With the club’s all-time leading goalscorer set to part ways soon, the Pep Guardiola-managed side is preparing to rope in a striker as Aguero's replacement with Erling Haaland reported to be the top main target for the Manchester side.

Erling Haaland to Manchester City?

Erling Haaland has been exceptional in front of the goal since the start of this season. He has already scored 21 times in the Bundesliga and has also impressed everyone with his performances in the Champions League. The 20-year-old attacker's prolific goal-scoring form has seen the Borussia Dortmund star being linked to a move away from Germany.

The Norwegian superstar has various teams from England expected to be in the race for his signature. Along with Premier League teams like Chelsea and Manchester United, the Citizens are rumoured to be interested in signing Haaland. Pep Guardiola is expected to be a massive fan of the Borussia Dortmund player with reports suggesting how the Spanish tactician has already approached the Man City board to get the Norway striker.

Borussia Dortmund have placed Erling Haaland value in excess of €150 million and the Norway forward has reportedly demanded a £300,000-a-week contract from his next club. Manchester City have deep pockets and with a heavy wage earner like Sergio Aguero not resigning his contract, the Citizens will have some funds to spend on the transfer. Haaland has also shown interest in a move to the Premier League which provides a massive boost for Pep Guardiola's side to snatch up one of the hottest prospects in world football.

Sergio Aguero next club

Sergio Aguero suffered from various injury problems since the start of the season which limited his game time as the 32-year-old to feature in only eight Premier League games this season. According to reports, the Argentine international is interested in playing Premier League football. Chelsea are rumoured to be the only English side linked with the 32-year-old striker. Various media publications have also rumoured Aguero to move away from England with clubs like Juventus and Barcelona reportedly showing massive interest and looking to sign him up after his stint at the Etihad stadium comes to an end.