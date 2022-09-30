Erling Haaland Made A Points System To Choose Next Club, Reveals Why He Moved To Man City

Erling Haaland was one of the most sought-after player in Europe thanks to his goal-scoring exploits. Having started his career with Molde, the youngster played for Red Bull Salzburg before joining Borussia Dortmund. His exploits with the German club saw his stocks taking a rise. With the number of European clubs trying to get his signature, it was Premier League champions Manchester City who ultimately landed their target. However, in an interesting development, Erling Haaland and his father, Alfie, devised an elaborate points system to decide which club to sign for this summer.

Erling Haaland's plan to find the perfect club

According to the Givemesports report citing The Times, Erling Halland with help of his dad devised certain criteria and ranked potential clubs to determine the perfect match for him. The report further states that Manchester United was never on the striker's shortlist.

The major revelation was made by Alfie Haaland during the documentary: Haaland — The Big Decision. He stated that the criteria to sign for the club included the club’s history, playing style, stadium capacity and their need for a No 9. He said, “On our list, I think City is the best team. Bayern Munich is number two. We have Real Madrid as number three, Paris Saint-Germain as number four. We also have some English teams other than City who are quite good. Liverpool and Chelsea. Also, there is Barcelona. They are sort of in the same row.”

He even went on to say that it was a close fight between Bayern Munich and Man City. Alfie said, "I think it was one point separating the top two with the last calculations. One of the criteria is whether the club needs a No 9. City is 10 [out of 10] in that respect. Bayern Munich gets one point for that – they don’t need a No 9. They have their best player as a No 9 but if he [Lewandowski] goes then they have no one else".

He further added, “It would have been quite controversial to go to Munich but when we go through, it’s one of the best teams. Real Madrid are a five or six [out of 10]. They have [Karim] Benzema, and will they get Mbappe?”.

Erling Haaland's stay at Manchester City could be a short one

Halland has not only found his feet in the Premier League but is also scoring goals easily. However, Haaland's journey in England could be a short one. While speaking to Viaplay Fotboll Haaland's dad suggested that he’s interested in playing in all the top leagues around the world. Alfie said, “I think Erling wants to test out his capabilities in every league. Then he can stay in every league for three to four years maximum. He could have 2½ years in Germany, 2½ in England, and then in Spain, Italy, France, right?”.