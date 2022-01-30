Erling Haaland Names 3 Clubs As Favourite For UEFA Champions League 2021/22 Trophy

Borussia Dortmund star Erling Haaland has named his favourites for the UEFA Champions League (UCL) trophy this season. The 21-year old Norwegian striker exited the competition with his Bundesliga outfit in the group stages of the tournament after they finished third in Group C after Ajax and Sporting CP.

It was the German side's earliest exit from the competition since the 2017-18 season when Dortmund exited after the group stages of the tournament. However, on that occasion, their group included 13-time UCL winners Real Madrid and Premier League giants Tottenham Hotspur.

Erling Haaland names his favourites for UCL trophy this season

In an interview with ESPN, Erling Haaland said, "I think either Manchester City, Paris Saint-Germain or Real Madrid, though PSG and Real will meet [in the round of 16]. So one of these three." Meanwhile, with the likes of Bayern Munich, Chelsea and Liverpool also still remaining in the competition, it is difficult to point out any club as the favourites for the title.

Congratulations to Erling Haaland on being named to the @FIFPRO World 11 team! 👏 pic.twitter.com/FZy8w9ENpf — Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) January 17, 2022

The PSG vs Real Madrid clash in the UCL Round of 16 promises to be one of the most intriguing battles as Lionel Messi will once again look to beat the La Liga giants, having had several interesting battles in the past against them during his time with Barcelona. Meanwhile, last season's finalists Manchester City are drawn against Sporting CP in the Round of 16.

Erling Haaland believes Dortmund have a chance at winning UEL

Even though Borussia Dortmund suffered a disappointing exit from the UEFA Champions League earlier this season, Erling Haaland believes that his side have a chance of winning the UEFA Europa League (UEL). The Bundesliga outfit are drawn against Rangers in the Round of 16 that is scheduled to begin on February 17.

Speaking of Dortmund's chances in the UEL, Haaland said, "Cannot say true or false, but we have a chance. We have to perform at our best and we have to perform better than we've been doing this season and there's a lot of good things, but we have a small chance." However, with the likes of Barcelona, Napoli and Sevilla also in the mix, it will be far from easy for Dortmund to win the title.