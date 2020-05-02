Erling Haaland Opens Up On Neymar's Infamous Mocking Of 'Zen Celebration'

The second leg of the Champions League Round of 16 saw Paris Saint-Germain overturn the tie to knock out German giants Borussia Dortmund from the competition. At the end of the game, the entire PSG team mocked Dortmund star Erling Haaland’s famous 'Zen Celebration'. The former RM Salzburg youngster has now opened up on the incident.

Neymar mocks Haaland celebration: Dortmund striker speaks on the incident

While speaking to ESPN, Erling Haaland has claimed that he was least bothered by PSG star Neymar’s antics at the end of the game. Haaland also asserted that he wasn’t upset by the PSG team’s attempt to mock him after the defeat but instead they helped him.

Neymar mocks Haaland celebration: PSG team helps Dortmund striker

Erling Haaland claimed that Neymar and rest of the PSG team helped him in creating awareness about the importance of meditation in the world. He asserted that he was thankful to the PSG squad for helping him in propagating his belief of meditation throughout the world.

Neymar mocks Haaland celebration: Kylian Mbappe mocks zen celebration

After the game ended, the entire PSG squad began mocking Erling Haaland on the field. This was followed by a celebration in the dressing room led by Kylian Mbappe mocking the 19-year-old Haaland on Instagram. However, this didn’t go down well with several fans, with many lashing out at the Parisian giants for the brutal mockery of the Dortmund youngster.

Neymar mocks Haaland celebration: Marquinhos opens up on the incident

Neymar mocked Haaland after scoring a goal at the Parc des Princes too. Later, PSG defender Marquinhos revealed that Neymar’s decision to mock Erling Haaland was a pre-planned stunt. The defender also revealed that he spoke to Neymar after the goal, who insisted that more such celebrations would follow throughout the game.

