Erling Haaland Out For Few Weeks From UCL After Injury, Reveals Dortmund Coach Marco Rose

Erling Haaland has been in incredible form over the past few years and this year, he took it to another level as he has racked up 13 goals in just 10 appearances for Borussia Dortmund so far. However, over the past month, injuries have halted a bit of that progress as the 21-year-old missed three games due to a muscular complaint. He made his return to action in Dortmund's 4-0 loss to Ajax in the Champions League on Wednesday but now Dortmund's boss Marco Rose has said that the Norweigian striker will not be available again for a 'few weeks' owing to a hip injury.

Speaking at a press conference ahead of their Bundesliga match against Arminia Bielefeld on Saturday, Marco Rose said: "Thomas Meunier will not be able to play, Nico Schulz has a torn muscle fibre and Erling Haaland will not play and will be absent for a few weeks with a hip flexor injury."

Haaland took to social media to inform his fans that he is focusing on his recovery and that he will be back 'stronger'.

Time to focus on my recovery. I’ll be back stronger! 🔜💪🏻 pic.twitter.com/G5Ez5bohTv — Erling Haaland (@ErlingHaaland) October 22, 2021

What games will Haaland miss for Dortmund?

While there is no definitive date on the tall striker's return, based on several reports he should be back after the mid-November international break for the Bundesliga clash against VFB Stuttgart.

Playing Against Home/Away Competition Date Arminia Bielefeld Away Bundesliga October 23 FC Ingolstadt 04 Home DFB-Pokal October 26 FC Koln Home Bundesliga October 30 Ajax Home Champions League November 4 RB Leipzig Away Bundesliga November 6

Halaand to stay at Dortmund after this season?

Haaland's sensational scoring record for the German club has caught the eye of some of the top clubs in the world, with the Norweigian forward being linked with a move to Real Madrid, Barcelona, Bayern Munch, Manchester United, and Liverpool to name a few.

There is a reported buyout clause in the Norwegian striker's current contract with Dortmund that could let him leave for a reported fee between €75 million (£64m/$88m) and €100 million, and the said clause is set to be active next summer, which means that all the top clubs in Europe will want to get this signature. However, Dortmund's CEO Hans Joachim Watzke has said that the recent rumours about their financial situation are "bullsh*t".

Haaland has had an amazing goalscoring record at Dortmund, he has managed to rack up 70 goals in 69 matches and a further 19 assists. Rumours have suggested that Dortmund will need to sell Haaland out of necessity after being listed on the stock exchange or risk failure to pay out investors. However, the CEO insists that he and the rest of the board will have the final say on Haaland's future and added that it is up to the player and his agent Mino Raiola.

