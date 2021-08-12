'Erling Haaland Out Of Manchester United's Reach This Summer,' Says Louis Saha

Former Manchester United striker Louis Saha has said that £200 million valued Erling Haaland is likely to be out of reach for the Old Trafford team because of today's "crazy market." The Red Devils boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is reportedly interested in a reunion with Haaland, who he previously worked with at Molde. While several clubs being likely to bid for Haaland in 2022 because of his release clause, it is unlikely that he will be sold this summer at this valuation.

Erling Haaland is likely out of Manchester United's reach

While speaking to Goal.com in association with Gentingbet, Louis Saha said that any team, including a big club like Manchester United, will struggle to sign a player of Erling Haaland's calibre. "When you see midfielders going for £100m ($138m), you can imagine that a top striker like Haaland will go for £150m ($208m) or even £200m. So, the market is really difficult for Manchester United. People can encourage United to go for the likes of Haaland or Mbappe but in reality, it is a crazy market and not always possible," said Saha.

Manchester United have nothing to prove to Erling Haaland

Even though Manchester United are almost reaching the five-year mark without a trophy, Louis Saha insists that the club has nothing to prove to Borussia Dortmund's Erling Haaland. "United don’t need to prove anything to Haaland. Players are not stupid. It’s not like it was three or four seasons ago, it is clear that United are going in the right direction. Last season, there were three games in the Champions League that let them down and they were affected by bad injuries but otherwise, they had a great season."

In order to prove his point, Saha also added that Manchester United have already made big signings this summer. "You can see from the types of players that they’ve already bought in – Sancho & Varane. Clearly, the best players of the highest calibre are attracted to the club. There is no reason why they couldn’t even approach someone like Messi because of the stature of the club. That’s also the reason that someone like [Paul] Pogba is likely to stay. He can see the club going in the right direction," concluded Saha.

Image: Louis Saha/Instagram & AP