Erling Haaland Praises City Teammate After Debut; Warns 'strong Partnership' On The Cards

Manchester City's new signing Erling Haaland heaped praise on midfielder Jack Grealish after making his debut for the club on Sunday against Bayern Munich in a pre-season friendly. Haaland believes that he and the Englishman can form a strong partnership at the club after the two linked up together brilliantly for the Norwegian's goal against the Bavarians.

Erling Haaland lauds Jack Grealish after making Man City debut

While speaking after the 1-0 win over Bayern Munich, Erling Haaland reflected on his link-up play with Jack Grealish by stating, "Good. He has to get better and I have to get better but (it was a) good link. I like the vibe around him so it's going to be fun. Really good to get started again after six weeks without playing football so it was a good feeling. (It's the) First time I’ve won against Bayern and it was time after seven losses in a row. The quality was good and it was a real test ahead of Liverpool in the Community Shield."

Premier League champions Manchester City are set to play FA Cup winners Liverpool in the FA Community Shield clash on Saturday, July 30. The match will start live at 9.30 p.m. IST, live from the King Power Stadium. This will be an important clash to evaluate the progress of the teams ahead of the new season.

Guardiola believes Erling Haaland will get better with more game time

Manchester City coach pep Guardiola believes that Erling Haaland's debut against Bayern Munich was only the start of what is to come, as the Norwegian is expected to get better with more game time. Speaking after the match, the Spanish coach said, "He (Erling Haaland) needs more rhythm and time but already he had 45 minutes which is good for him. We’ll see how he reacts to the niggles that he had in the previous weeks. After we come back we have long weeks to prepare for every weekend game. In those two or three weeks, we will get the best form."