Erling Haaland Says Borussia Dortmund Applying Pressure To Make Decision On His Future

Erling Haaland's sensational scoring record for German club Borussia Dortmund has caught the eye of some of the top clubs in Europe, with the Norweigian forward being linked with a move to Real Madrid, Barcelona, Bayern Munch, Manchester City, Manchester United, and Liverpool to name a few. There is a reported buyout clause in the Dortmund striker's current contract with Dortmund that could let him leave for a reported fee between €75 million (£64m/$88m) and €100 million, and the said clause is set to be active next summer, which means that all the top clubs in Europe will want to land his signature. Initially, it was said that Dortmund were in no hurry for Haaland to make a decision on his future but that does not seem to be the case anymore as Haaland reveals that the club is putting pressure on him to decide his future.

Haaland said that over the past six months he has not said anything regarding his future out of respect for Borussia Dortmund. However, he said that the situation is no longer the same as the club itself is pressuring him into making a decision. He then added that he will get the ball rolling in regards to where he will end up playing next season.

"The last six months, I have chosen not to say anything out of respect for Dortmund," Haaland told Viaplay as quoted by Goal.com. "But now the club has started to pressure me into making a decision, but all I want to do is to play football. But they press me to make a decision now about my future. So that means I have to make a decision soon. I have said from the beginning that I want to focus on football because that is when I am at my best, not when other things come into my mind. Now they have put pressure for a while. So it is time to get things started. All I want to do is to play football, but I can't do that now."

Erling Haaland's sensational goalscoring form

Haaland has been one of Europe's top footballing prospects over the past few years since he broke onto the scene in the Champions League with Red Bull Salzburg. He scored 29 goals in just 27 matches and also managed to rack up seven assists. He then chose to join Dortmund where he has racked up a stunning 78 goals in 77 matches and 21 assists. So it is little surprise that all the top clubs in Europe are trying to land his signature.

Image: AP