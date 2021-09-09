Erling Haaland Says He Hasn't Scored Enough Goals; 'should've Had More Goals Than Matches'

Borussia Dortmund's star player Erling Haaland has stated dissatisfaction over the number of goals he has scored, adding he feels that he should score more goals than he plays matches this after the player reached double figures for Norway with a hat-trick helping Lovene run out 5-1 victors against Gibraltar in Qatar 2022 World Cup qualifying. The Norwegian striker has 12 goals in 15 appearances but to Haaland that just does not feel like living up to what he believes is his' personal standards' in terms of a goals-per-game yield.

Speaking to TV2 after the World Cup qualifier games, Erling Haaland was heard saying "I do not score enough goals, I'm close to one goal per game on average. I personally think that I should have had more goals than matches." The forward was further asked if the player will be able to exceed Jorgen Juve's record tally of 33 goals for Norway, the player added: "You can probably imagine what I am working towards."

Norway currently shares the top spot of UEFA qualifying Group G, alongside the Netherlands, and stand a good chance to reach the World Cup main tournament for the first time since 1998.

Manchester United in 'pole position' to sign Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund: Reports

According to reports, Manchester United are said to be in 'pole position' to land Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund in the summer of 2022 with Manchester City and Real Madrid having other names on their priority list.

With Manchester City missing out on Harry Kane and Real Madrid on Kylian Mbappe during the recent summer window, it is likely that they will reignite their interest in those targets again. Meanwhile, Manchester United's Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has already worked with the player and was in charge when the Norway international made his senior club debut for Molde back in 2017 and can be able to convenience the player into a move. Borrusia Dortmund's Jadon Sancho too moved to United and the club will hope all these factors put together can help sign Haaland who as per Manchester Evening News was valued at £170million by his current club, Borrusia Dortmund

Image credits: AP