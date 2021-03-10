Erling Haaland Surpasses Solskjaer To Become Highest-scoring Norwegian In UCL History

Erling Haaland set another Champions League record with his second strike against Sevilla on Tuesday as Borussia Dortmund reached the quarter-finals of the prestigious tournament. With his 20th goal in the completion, Haaland also surpassed Man United legend and current coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to become the highest-scoring Norwegian in UCL history. The game at the Signal Iduna Park ended at 2-2 but Dortmund won the tie 5-4 on aggregate thanks to their 3-2 win over Julen Lopetegui's side last month.

Dortmund vs Sevilla: Erling Haaland brace seals progression for Bundesliga outfit

Erling Haaland continued his remarkable scoring run in the Champions League as Borussia Dortmund reached their first quarter-final in four years. The striker's first goal was a tap in from a Marco Reus cutback but his second was a retaken penalty after his first effort was saved. His second came from the spot-kick after the interval after his first effort was saved. Sevilla scored their first goal of the night in the 68th minute through Youssef En-Nesyri's penalty and the Moroccan got his second deep into stoppage time to level the scores on the night.

Dortmund survived a late scare to make it through to the UCL quarter-finals. However, the headlines were still grabbed by Haaland, who continued to set records in the elite competition. The Norweigan also scored a brace in the first leg to given Dortmund a 3-2 advantage heading into their game at the Westfalenstadion.

Erling Haaland goals record: Dortmund superstar becomes highest Norwegian goalscorer in UCL history

With his brace against Sevilla, Haaland reached the 20-goal mark in the Champions League and became the youngest player to do so, at 20 years and 231 days. He's also the quickest player to reach the milestone, achieving the feat in just 14 UCL games. Tottenham's Harry Kane was the previous owner of the record, reaching the figure in 24 games.

Erling Haaland has overtaken Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to become the highest scoring Norwegian in UCL history ðŸ‡³ðŸ‡´ pic.twitter.com/bWM1wOdFcM — ESPN UK (@ESPNUK) March 9, 2021

Haaland also surpassed Man United great Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to become the highest-scoring Norwegian in the history of the competition. According to reports from ESPN, Solskjaer scored 19 UCL goals in 77 appearances for Man United. However, as mentioned previously, it's taken 20-year old Haaland only 14 games to snatch the record from his compatriot.

Haaland has already scored 10 times in six Champions League games this season. In total, he's scored 33 goals across all competitions for the Black and Yellows this season. Despite Haaland's goalscoring exploits, Dortmund are still sixth in the Bundesliga standings.

