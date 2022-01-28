Erling Haaland Takes Inspiration From Premier League Striker, And Its Not Ronaldo Or Salah

One of football's brightest prospects Erling Haaland has been had a sensational scoring record for German club Borussia Dortmund. The player has been in the news recently as plenty of top clubs in the world want their hands on the star striker. In a recent interview, Haaland talked about which players he has learnt from and named a Premier League forward which was surprisingly neither Cristiano Ronaldo nor Mohamed Salah. It was Leicester City star striker Jamie Vardy.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Haaland named Vardy as the player he watches a lot because of his ability to run in behind the centre-back when the attacking midfielder has the ball. He also mentioned watching former Manchester United and Arsenal forward Robin Van Persie scoring a lot of goals because he also was a left-footed striker. He said he watches a lot of players, especially strikers.

"I've been watching a lot of players, let's take for example the run in behind the centre-back when the No 10 has the ball. You have maybe the best in the world at that, Jamie Vardy. I've been looking a lot at him on exactly this. I have always been watching a lot of football and I still do. When we play Saturday, I go home on Sunday and watch football all day. Van Persie, I watched a lot, he was also left-footed. I watched him scoring a lot of goals and as a left-footer as well it was natural for me to watch him a lot. I've been watching a lot of players, especially strikers," Haaland told Sky Sports.

Erling Haaland's future at Dortmund

The Norweigian forward is linked with a move to Real Madrid, Barcelona, Bayern Munch, Manchester City, Chelsea, and Liverpool to name a few. There is a reported buyout clause in the Borussia Dortmund striker's current contract with Dortmund that could let him leave for a reported fee between €75 million (£64m/$88m) and €100 million. The said clause is set to be active next summer, which means that all the top clubs in Europe will want to land his signature.

A couple of weeks back Haaland announced that his current club Dortmund are pressuring him into making a decision on his future now. Haaland said that over the past six months he has not said anything regarding his future out of respect for Borussia Dortmund. However, he said that the situation is no longer the same as the club itself is pressuring him into making a decision. He then added that he will get the "ball rolling" in regards to where he will end up playing next season.

Image: AP