Erling Haaland To Man City: Pep Guardiola Dashes Transfer Hopes, Where Will Haaland Go?

Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland has been linked with the likes of Manchester City, being touted as the ideal replacement for the departing striker Sergio Aguero. His agent Mino Raiola and father Alf-Inge were set to hold talks with the Etihad-based outfit in the next few days. But Man City manager Pep Guardiola has dropped a bombshell, insisting that the club do not possess the financial muscle to sign him.

No new arrivals next summer: Pep Guardiola on Haaland link-ups

Speaking prior to his side's Premier League clash against Leicester City, Pep Guardiola asserted that he wouldn't sign any other player to replace the outgoing Sergio Aguero, citing the fact that every club have suffered financially amid the coronavirus pandemic. He said, "I understand completely the situation for our club and all the clubs. We are not going to do any specific things the club cannot do. In that moment if you ask me honestly what is going to happen (regarding incoming transfers), I will say it won't happen. All the clubs are struggling and we are not an exception."

The former Barcelona boss went on to affirm that he is happy with the current bunch of players. He insisted he is happy to have the current players at his disposal and it is his duty to give the best for the team from the players that the club have provided him. "I have always been OK with this team and the players I have - even in the first season when we didn't win any trophies and 10 or 11 players over 30," said Guardiola.

Man City transfer news: Erling Haaland value estimated at £150 million

Borussia Dortmund have increased the Haaland value to £150 million following his exponential rise over the past couple of seasons. It was earlier believed that Man City were the frontrunners to sign the Norwegian international but the latest comments from the manager might put to rest the transfer rumours.

According to a report by Mundo Deportivo, Alf-Inge and Mino Raiola will soon pay a visit to the UK to discuss over a potential move to the Premier League, specifically with Manchester United. However, Man United aren’t the only club interested in signing the 20-year-old. With Manchester City seemingly withholding their interest in Erling Haaland, Chelsea and Liverpool are also interested and the duo will hold talks with these clubs as well.

