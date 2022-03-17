Erling Haaland To Receive Huge Contract At Man City, On Par With Cristiano Ronaldo: Report

As per the latest reports, Premier League giants Manchester City are believed to be the frontrunners to sign Borussia Dortmund star striker Erling Haaland this summer. The reports suggest that the 21-year old Norwegian will earn one of the highest wages in the Premier League if he were to sign the contract at the Etihad Stadium. His salary would be higher than some of the most marquee names in the league, including star Belgian midfielder Kevin de Bruyne and goalkeeper David de Gea.

Erling Haaland to receive highest wage at Manchester City

According to The Times, Borussia Dortmund has conceded that they may lose their star-studded striker Erling Haaland to Manchester City, who are likely to make him one of the highest-earning players in the Premier League. Their report adds that the 21-year old Norwegian is expected to earn a staggering wage in excess of £500,000 per week.

If such a deal were to be finalized, he would earn more than both Kevin de Bruyne and David de Gea, who is believed to earn £400,000 and £375,000 respectively according to Spotrac. Meanwhile, his salary would be on par with Cristiano Ronaldo, who is believed to earn a whopping £510,000 as per the same report.

They believe that the overall package for Haaland could be approximately a whopping £170 million. However, his package will depend upon the length of his contract. One report suggests that the Borussia Dortmund striker will only sign a three-year deal initially and a signing-on fee.

Moreover, there will also be a substantial fee payable to his agent, Mino Raiola, for finalizing the deal. Haaland has reportedly been Manchester City's top target since Tottenham refused to sell star striker Harry Kane last summer. Irrespective of where Haaland decides to move next, he will not be short of suitors after the fantastic seasons he has had in the Bundesliga.

Erling Haaland's stats at Borussia Dortmund

Erling Haaland has had a few outstanding seasons at Borussia Dortmund as he has scored a staggering 56 goals in just 59 Bundesliga matches since his arrival at the club. The 21-year old continues to perform at the highest level this season as he has netted 16 goals this season in just 14 Bundesliga appearances.

With consistent performances at such a high level, it is not surprising that he is one of the top tracked players across Europe, with several clubs looking to sign him, including Real Madrid, both Manchester clubs, Barcelona, Liverpool, among others.