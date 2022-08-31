Erling Haaland To Rodrigo Moreno, Check All Premier League Top Scorers After Game Week 4

The new season of Premier League football is underway and the race has begun for the coveted Premier League Golden Boot. Besides the established superstars, the battle will also have new signings who will look to become the English top-flight's leading goal scorer. The ongoing summer has seen the arrival of Erling Haaland and Darwin Nunez to Manchester City and Liverpool respectively who will challenge the likes of Tottenham striker Harry Kane and Liverpool talisman Mohamed Salah. As four gameweeks are done and dusted, we take a look at Premier League's top scorers of the season so far.

A look at EPL top scorers so far

1) Erling Haaland (6 goals)

Erling Haaland could be the bargain of the season for Manchester City having already found the net six times for the club. City paid £51 million for his services, and the Norwegian has really started to make every penny count by scoring goals.

2) Aleksandar Mitrovic (5 goals)

Aleksandar Mitrovic's ability to score goals in Premier League was being questioned but the Serbia international has silenced his doubters in the first four weeks of the new season.

3) Harry Kane (4 goals)

Tottenham frontman Harry Kane made a slow start to the campaign but is suddenly finding the back of the net. A man that already has three Golden Boots to his name will look to add yet another one to his kitty. The Spurs forwards will be leading England at this year's World Cup but the striker will not allow anything to distract him from scoring goals at the club level.

4) Rodrigo Moreno (4 goals)

Spain international Rodrigo had only 13 goals to show for Leeds across two seasons at Elland Road. However, the capable marksman has finally begun to flourish and is now finally nailing down the target in absence of Patrick Bamford.

5) Wilfried Zaha (4 goals)

Crystal Palace forward Wilfried Zaha remains the go-to man for the club when they need goals. The Ivory Coast winger is an integral part of Patrick Viera's team. He was on the scoresheet for the club again during their 1-1 draw against Brentford.

6) Raheem Sterling (3 goals)

Raheem Sterling's decision to leave Manchester City for Chelsea certainly raised eyebrows. However, the England international seems to be finally settling into the role of a striker and has begun to find the back of the net. Will he be a 20-goal striker will be a big question this season.

7) Luis Diaz (3 goals)

Playing in his first full season with Liverpool, Colombian forward Luis Diaz has big shoes to fill for Sadio Mane who left for Bayern Munich in the summer. The South American is slowly beginning to settle in his role and it won't be long before he starts to shine as the goal scorer.

8) Pascal Gross (3 goals)

German midfielder Pascal Gross has been playing for Brighton for the past five seasons and has been a consistent performer for the club. His contribution has seen Brighton currently in the No 4 position on the points table early in the season. He will be aiming for yet another productive season.

9) Martin Odegaard (3 goals)

Martin Odegaard is leading the team by example in the current campaign. His late runs into the box and set-pieces are a headache for defenders. This season he has found the back of the net thrice starting with a brace against Bournemouth followed by a goal against Fulham. He will look to add more goals when Arsenal next take on Aston Villa.

10) Mohamed Salah (2 goals)

Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah was the Golden Boot winner last season but this season he has been struggling for goals. He did score against Manchester United but failed to score against Bournemouth. He would be hoping got find the back of the net against Newcastle in the next game.