Erling Haaland Transfer: Barca Ready To Pay Norwegian Second-highest Salary After Messi

A move away from Borussia Dortmund seems imminent for striker Erling Haaland. The Norwegian international does not fall short of prospective clubs interested in sealing his transfer. Taking utmost advantage of the situation, the player's agent Mino Raiola and his father Alf-Inge were in Spain on Thursday to discuss the possibility of the Erling Haaland transfer to Barcelona or Real Madrid.

Erling Haaland Barcelona link up reignite after father, agent's Camp Nou visit

Mino Raiola, whose net worth is estimated at $50 million by Celebrity Net Worth, had a conversation on Erling Haaland's future with the Bundesliga giants this week. And he was later spotted in Barcelona alongside the striker's father. Sport reported that the super-agent had arrived in Barcelona to speak to president Joan Laporta, who has been keen on sealing the Erling Haaland transfer ever since his pre-election days.

Indeed, Mino Raiola and Joan Laporta enjoy a cordial relationship. And the Barcelona president did not shy away from claiming that he would make use of his exceptional relationship with the Italian super-agent to bring in the Norwegian superstar to Camp Nou next summer. In fact, it has widely been reported recently that should Haaland play for Barcelona, the club is ready to pay him the second-highest salary amongst all players (only behind Lionel Messi). And if Messi does not stay beyond this summer at the club, then Haaland will be given leadership opportunities along with a hefty salary.

Erling Haaland Real Madrid link-ups: Player's agent, father spotted in Spanish capital

Soon after the Erling Haaland Barcelona reports following the meeting, another report suggested that the two boarded a private flight and were in Madrid. The agent and the player's father reportedly held discussions with the Real Madrid representatives as well over a possible switch next summer.

Notably, the defending LaLiga champions have expressed their interest in the Dortmund striker. Skipper Sergio Ramos, when quizzed about his thoughts on signing either Haaland or Kylian Mbappe, decided to opt for the former striker, claiming that he'd be arriving cheap.

Amid the Erling Haaland Real Madrid link-ups, the agent's motive is very clear. Alf-Inge and Mino Raiola will hold discussions with the top five clubs in Europe and understand their proposals and projects for the 20-year-old. Meanwhile, Dortmund will not sell him for any amount fewer than €150 million.

Will Erling Haaland Manchester City move materialise?

Premier League leaders Manchester City had been touted as the front runners until the Spain visit for the player's agent. Manchester City's focus on Erling Haaland could be comprehended from the recent update on Sergio Aguero. The club's all-time leading goalscorer sees off his contract once the current season concludes and had recently announced that he will leave the Etihad outfit, bringing an end to his decade long stint in the Premier League.

