Erling Haaland Transfer: Dortmund Star Trains While Watching Barca TV, Gets Fans Curious

Borussia Dortmund superstar Erling Haaland remains the top target for Barcelona, more so with the arrival of Joan Laporta as the new club president. Laporta insists that his healthy relationship with the striker's agent will play a key role in convincing him to join the Camp Nou outfit. Further hinting at his interest in the club, Haaland was seen watching Barcelona TV while training with the Norwegian national team.

Erling Haaland transfer: Striker watches Barca TV, but rubbishes Camp Nou move

A video of Haaland has gone viral on social media recently. In the video, he is seen training with the national team while watching Barca TV, further setting a string of transfer rumours with the Catalan giants. However, the player has affirmed his commitment to the Bundesliga giants even as the Erling Haaland contract has always been under scrutiny.

The Erling Haaland contract with Dortmund is for the next three years and the player will abide by it. Meanwhile, Barcelona president Laporta is keen on making the utmost use of his exceptional relationship with his agent Mino Raiola to ensure the player moves to Camp Nou next summer. The Erling Haaland goals fest in the Bundesliga and Champions League over the last two seasons have thrilled fans and opposition managers alike.

Erling Haaland Man City link-up reports gain momentum following meeting with Alf-Inge

Besides Barcelona, Haaland is also linked with Real Madrid and Manchester City. A report by The Athletic has confirmed the talks surrounding a move to ensure the Erling Haaland Man City link-ups. The report insists that Man City representatives have held talks with his father Alf-Inge over a potential switch to Etihad, having already received the green light from the club hierarchy.

Pep Guardiola also did not hide his admiration as he heaped praise on the Dortmund striker during the press conference before his side's FA Cup clash against Everton. He said, "The numbers speak for themselves, he [Haaland] is one of the best strikers in the world at his age. I saw a few games, highlights and the numbers in the Champions League are impressive. I know the quality of this player, everyone knows. In two weeks, I can answer better."

Man City vs Dortmund to be played on April 6

Amid the Erling Haaland transfer talks, Man City are set to take on Dortmund in the quarter-final of the Champions League in April. And fans believe that the Man City vs Dortmund games could be the ideal audition for the 20-year-old striker amid interest from the current Premier League leaders. The first leg will be played on April 6 at Etihad, followed by the return leg at Signal Iduna Park a week later.

