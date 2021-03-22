Erling Haaland Transfer: Man City Representatives Speak To Star's Father, Move In Motion

Following his spectacular display in the past couple of seasons, Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland has been linked with some of the top clubs across Europe, including Real Madrid and Barcelona. But Premier League heavyweights Manchester City are considered the frontrunners at the moment to seal the Erling Haaland transfer with reports suggestive of progressive talks between the two parties.

Erling Haaland Man City link up: Talks held with Dortmund star's father

A report by The Athletic has confirmed the talks surrounding a move for Erling Haaland to Man City. As per the report, representatives from the Etihad based outfit have held extensive talks with the player's father, Alf-Inge a couple of weeks ago over a potential Erling Haaland transfer next summer.

Since the club representatives have already held talks with the player's father, it is undoubtedly clear that there is a clear consensus from the top brass to sign the Norwegian international. Notably, Alf-Inge has played for Man City, although briefly, following his move from Leeds United in 2000.

Man City transfer news: Sergio Aguero to pave way for Haaland?

The reports of the transfer of Erling Haaland to Man City come at a time when the contract of legendary striker Sergio Aguero with the current Premier League leaders concludes at the end of the current season. Man City will not extend his deal any further and are on the hunt for the Argentine international's replacement.

Erling Haaland, being one of the brightest prospects in European football, could fill in the boots of the departing striker. Meanwhile, Sergio Aguero has been linked with a move to Barcelona on a free transfer to play alongside his best friend and compatriot Lionel Messi.

Man City transfer news: Pep Guardiola lauds Erling Haaland

Notably, Man City will take on Dortmund in the quarter-final of the Champions League with fans suggesting this could be an ideal audition for the 20-year-old. And manager Pep Guardiola set out a subtle hint about his admiration for Erling Haaland while speaking about the Champions League fixture.

Pep Guardiola heaped praise on the Dortmund striker during the press conference before his side's FA Cup clash against Everton. He said, "The numbers speak for themselves, he [Haaland] is one of the best strikers in the world at his age. I saw a few games, highlights and the numbers in the Champions League are impressive. I know the quality of this player, everyone knows. In two weeks, I can answer better."

Image courtesy: Dortmund Twitter