Erling Haaland Transfer News: Barca Chief Laporta Plans To Make Norwegian Play With Messi

Spanish giants Barcelona are expected to witness massive changes at the Camp Nou with the arrival of Joan Laporta as the new president. Laporta is credited to have been at the helm during Barcelona's golden era when the team was under the guidance of Pep Guardiola. The president looks to rework his magic as he attempts to bring about a change of transfer policy. Erling Haaland remains the top priority for the newly elected president.

Erling Haaland transfer news: Dortmund striker linked with Barcelona

According to a report by Spanish media publication AS, Laporta is keen on signing Haaland from Borussia Dortmund. The club president believes the Norwegian international is the next big superstar in the world of football and has the potential to lead the lines at the Camp Nou.

Laporta enjoys a great and cordial relationship with Haaland's agent Mino Raiola. And he wishes to make the most of this understanding with the super-agent to ensure a move to LaLiga. The Erling Haaland transfer news could also be linked with the future of Lionel Messi. The Barcelona icon is yet to extend his deal which expires at the end of the current season.

Barcelona transfer news: Lionel Messi transfer linked with Haaland's move

It was earlier believed that Messi will extend his contract once Laporta is elected to the highest office at the Camp Nou. But a recent report by ESPN suggests that there is no change in plans from the Argentina international's entourage and he will inform the club about his future once the season draws to an end.

Laporta wants to build the Blaugrana around Haaland in case Messi departs next summer. It would be ideal for Messi to continue, to pair up alongside the 20-year-old striker at the Camp Nou the following season. Indeed, Haaland has emerged as one of the top players in Europe, garnering attention from top clubs across Europe.

Being also linked with Premier League heavyweights Manchester United, Haaland has gone on to become the quickest player in the history of the Champions League to score 20 goals following his brace against Sevilla. The Dortmund striker achieved the milestone in just 14 games, breaking the previous record of Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane. The England international took 24 games to score 20 goals in the Champions League.

LaLiga standings update: Barcelona trail by six points to Atletico Madrid

Meanwhile, Lionel Messi's Barcelona currently sit second in the LaLiga standings, trailing by six points to league leaders Atletico Madrid. The Catalan giants have racked up 56 points in 22 games and will next take on Huesca in the Spanish top flight on Monday (Tuesday IST).

Image courtesy: Erling Haaland Twitter