Erling Haaland Transfer News: Barcelona Move 'Possible' According To Lawyer

FC Barcelona have been handed a ray of hope with regards to Erling Haaland transfer news as sports lawyer Enric Ripoll in a recent interview revealed how the Blaugrana outfit can sign the Borussia Dortmund striker “without breaking any financial rules.” According to Marca, Barcelona president Joan Laporta is rumoured to be a big fan of the 20-year-old striker, and the cash-strapped Spanish giants are rumoured to to have the Norwegian striker as their “number one signing target”.

Erling Haaland has been one of the most watched out players in recent times as the Dortmund attacker is grabbing the eyes of football fans with his spectacular performances. He has been exceptional in front of goal, scoring 21 times in the Bundesliga this season. The Norwegian striker has also impressed football fans and teams in the Champions League, which is one of the reasons why he is wanted by most of Europe’s top sides.

Erling Haaland transfer news: Erling Haaland value

Barcelona transfer news suggests that the Catalan giants are in the running of the striker's signature and are expected to battle many elite clubs in order to land the Norwegian, who is expected to move away from the German outfit at the end of the season. Borussia Dortmund have placed Erling Haaland value in excess of €150 million with Erling Haaland salary for the new club expected to cross more than 350k per week. It could be a baffling figure for Barcelona, who are rumoured to be in debt worth €1.2 billion. Sports lawyer Enric Ripoll has revealed how FC Barcelona could sign up Haaland during the ‘Winning in the offices’ webinar where he spoke about how the Balguna giants will find it “hard” but “feasible” to sign the Norwegian attacker.

Barcelona transfer news: Catalan giants receive a major boost in Haaland chase

Enric Ripoll went on to explain how the transfer can take place as The Sport has quoted him mentioning how FC Barcelona could put more weight in the variables of the transfer rather than focusing on the fixed cost. He goes on to explain how this could help the club amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis and shared how the immediate problem of liquidity will be solved once the pandemic is over. He went on to share that later one can assume when the above-mentioned variables have to be paid.

Recently, news surrounding the possibility of UEFA expecting to relax Financial Fair Play rules started floating around and the possibility of that happening could work in FC Barcelona's favour. The Guardian has reported that UEFA is expected to make dramatic changes in the FFP rules due to the coronavirus pandemic as the apex European football body is set to believe that “new rules should concentrate on clubs’ wage levels and the scale of fees in the transfer market”.