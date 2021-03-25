Erling Haaland Transfer News: Is Solskjaer Calling Dortmund Star 'DAILY' For Man Utd Deal?

Man United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has seemingly started to make his move to convince Erling Haaland to join him at Old Trafford in the summer. Haaland has been linked with a move away from Dortmund in the summer as the German side's qualification for next season's Champions League appears to be in doubt. There are several top European suitors keen on signing Haaland, with PSG, Real Madrid and even Man City keeping tabs on the dazzling Norwegian.

Erling Haaland transfer news: Solskjaer keeps in touch with his countryman every day

According to reports from Spanish news outlet AS, Red Devils boss Solskjaer 'keeps calling' Erling Haaland in a bid to convince the Dortmund forward to move to Old Trafford. Haaland previously played under Solskjaer at Molde and the two are said to have maintained contact even after going their separate ways. Haaland was signed by Molde when Solskjaer was in charge of the club and he played under the Norwegian up until he left in 2018 and took over at United.

A year later, Haaland moved to RB Salzburg for a single campaign before signing for Dortmund in January 2020. United had, in fact, missed the opportunity to sign Haaland in January last year as Solskjaer was desperate to get him from RB Salzburg but the rising star opted to play his football at the Signal Iduna Park instead.

However, reports claim that Haaland has spoken to his agent, Mino Raiola, to make it crystal clear he wants to leave Dortmund if Champions League football is off the table at the Westfalenstadion. The Black and Yellows are currently in fifth place on the Bundesliga table, four points behind Eintracht Frankfurt in fourth.

Erling Haaland Man Utd rumours: Red Devils in race with European giants to sign Dortmund goal machine

While reports suggest that Solskjaer has been bombarding Haaland with phone calls in a bid to see him join the Old Trafford outfit, there are several other top European suitors also monitoring Haaland's situation at Dortmund. United's local rivals, Man City, are plotting a move for the goalscoring sensation and believe that Haaland will be the perfect candidate to replace their all-time top scorer, Sergio Aguero. Even Real Madrid have identified Haaland as a long-term replacement for the 33-year-old Karim Benzema. Earlier in March, Sportsmail reported that Haaland has a buy-out clause of £90 million at Dortmund which will have to be paid in a single instalment.

Erling Haaland stats this season

Haaland has been in prolific scoring form for both club and country this season. So far, he has fired in 35 goals in just 35 appearances in all competitions for Dortmund. He also became the fastest player to reach 20 UCL goals, achieving the milestone in just 14 games.

Image Credits - Erling Haaland, Man United Instagram