Erling Haaland Transfer News: Raiola Aims To Make Man City Target First £1M-a-week Player

Super agent Mino Raiola wants to make his client, Erling Haaland, the first £1 million-a-week footballer, according to reports. Haaland has grown into one of the deadliest strikers in world football, having scored a ridiculous 49 goals in 52 appearances for Borussia Dortmund since signing for the club in January 2020. It is believed that Raiola has already spoken to Barcelona and Real Madrid about a potential move for Haaland but with the wages being demanded, only Paris Saint-Germain and Man City will reportedly be able to afford the £154 million-rated Norwegian forward.

Erling Haaland transfer news: Raiola plans to break wages record for dazzling striker

According to reports from The Mirror, super-agent Mino Raiola is determined to secure a mega-money deal for his client which is likely to price out many of the interested clubs. The Italian-born representative recently travelled to Spain to converse with LaLiga heavyweights Barcelona and Real Madrid over a potential deal for Haaland. However, the two Spanish clubs were reportedly left stunned by the huge sums demanded by Raiola, who believes that Haaland deserves to be the first £1million-a-week footballer.

Mino Raiola is said to be planning to make Erling Haaland the first £1M-a-week footballer. The bidding for Haaland is said to start at £154M and is expected to rise this summer.



Still only 20-years-old, but with over 100 career goals to his name, Haaland is reportedly valued at £154 million, a huge fee particularly in times of a global pandemic. Dortmund have been adamant in stating that Haaland is not for sale in the summer but a massive transfer fee is likely to change their minds, according to Raiola, who is in store for more than £25 million in commission. Also, a contract worth £1 million per week would put Haaland ahead of the likes of Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar as the world's top earners.

Man City transfer news: Are City the only PL club that can afford Haaland?

Reports suggest that Premier League clubs including Man City, Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester United have also been warned any deal for Haaland will be the biggest in football history. Along with a substantial transfer fee, Raiola is demanding eye-watering personal terms for the Dortmund goal machine and believes certain clubs will pay up. One of the few Premier League clubs that have the financial muscle to sign Haaland are Man City

Mino Raiola is planning to make Dortmund striker Erling Braut Haaland the first £1m-a-week player. This could rule out a number of clubs who are interested, although Manchester City and PSG could raise the funds. (Source: Sunday Mirror) pic.twitter.com/HWcBAT3yGe — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) April 11, 2021

Multiple reports have linked Haaland to Man City, especially after it was revealed that Sergio Aguero will be leaving the Etihad Stadium in the summer. The Cityzens are keen on signing Haaland, who is tipped to be a long-term replacement for the club's all-time top scorer. Haaland has scored 33 goals in 34 games this season for Dortmund. He got to 20 Champions League strikes in record time as well.

