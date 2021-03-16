Erling Haaland Transfer Rumours: Man United React To Striker's £350,000 Per Week Demand

Premier League heavyweights Manchester United failed to sign Erling Haaland in January last year following a conflict with his agent Mino Raiola. And the Red Devils are sweating over the transfer debacle following his impeccable form with Borussia Dortmund over the year. With Man United still keen on signing the Norwegian international, wage demands might turn out to be one of the key deterrents before any possible deal is worked out between the two sides. But manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer might act as the troubleshooter during the deal.

Man United transfer news: Haaland demands £350,000 in wages

According to a report by Manchester Evening News, Man United have identified Haaland as their top target next summer, with his signing now being deemed as utmost priority. However, the 20-year-old has put forward his own wage demands ahead of any possible exit away from the Signal Iduna Park.

The report stated Haaland has demanded £350,000 in weekly wages. He currently pockets £141,000 per week at Dortmund, which is more than half of what he has demanded from the Red Devils. Despite the hefty wage demands, Man United are hopeful and confident of sealing the Erling Haaland transfer.

Man United confident of Solskjaer's influence during Erling Haaland transfer talks

The club expect Solskjaer to play a key role when negotiations kickstart over the signing of the Dortmund striker. Indeed, Solskjaer and Haaland are thought to enjoy a cordial and close relationship, more so for the fact that the two have worked together at Norwegian outfit Molde.

The Man United transfer news has often gained interest due to the club trying to override Mino Raiola during the previous contract negotiations, citing his hefty fees as an agent. Following the revelation, an infuriated Raiola stopped all talks with the Premier League giants and instead convinced Haaland for a move to Dortmund.

However, the Red Devils are hopeful this time around and believe that Solskjaer's influence will play a key role in negating Raiola's influence during the deal. If Man United do meet his wage demands, Haaland will become the joint-highest earner at the club alongside David de Gea.

Erling Haaland goals: Norwegian has 31 goals in 30 appearances

The Erling Haaland net worth stands at $12 million as per Celebrity Net Worth, has been one of the forces to reckon with in Germany. The Erling Haaland goals stand at 31 at the moment in 30 appearances across all competitions, emerging as the likeable competitor for Bayern Munich superstar Robert Lewandowski.

Meanwhile, he is bound by a contract with the Bundesliga heavyweights until June 2024. The Norwegian international has a release clause estimated at £64 million. However, the clause shall come into effect only in the summer of 2022, according to the Here We Go podcast.

