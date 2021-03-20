Erling Haaland Transfer Rumours: Pep Guardiola Gives Subtle Yet HUGE Hint On Man City Plan

The Champions League draw for the quarter-final round was held on Friday, March 19 and has drawn up some of the most intriguing fixtures for the final eight. The clash between Borussia Dortmund and Manchester City has turned out to be one of the most eye-catching fixtures of the draw. Striker Erling Haaland's goalscoring instincts make Dortmund one of the top sides in the competition this season and Man City manager Pep Guardiola was quite candid while speaking on the Norwegian striker.

Guardiola speaks on Haaland after Man City vs Dortmund Champions League draw

Speaking ahead of the Everton FA Cup quarter-final clash, Pep Guardiola in the pre-match presser heaped praise on the Dortmund striker. Guardiola said, "The numbers speak for themselves, he [Haaland] is one of best strikers in the world at his age." Indeed, Haaland was the key to Dortmund's advancement in the final eight of the Champions League.

Dortmund scored five goals over two legs against Sevilla in the round of 16. And Haaland scored four goals alone to help his side cement a spot in the quarter-final. He will pose a massive threat to the Etihad-based outfit. And the manager has already begun preparations to monitor the striker's movements.

Erling Haaland goals' tally impresses Guardiola

Guardiola said, "I saw a few games, highlights and the numbers in the Champions League are impressive. I know the quality of this player, everyone knows. In two weeks, I can answer better." The 20-year-old is the leading goal scorer in the Champions League this season and has been linked with a move away from Dortmund this summer.

Notably, the 20-year-old former RB Leipzig forward has been linked with several top clubs from the Premier League including Manchester United and Man City. Some fans even speculate a Man City Erling Haaland linkup, claiming that the quarter-final round will be the ideal audition for the Norwegian youngster. It is a possibility that Sergio Aguero would leave the club next summer and Man City are on the hunt to replace the Argentine legend.

Man City vs Dortmund scheduled for April 6

Besides, Chelsea are also keen on the Erling Haaland transfer. According to Football Insider, Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea are among the contenders to seal the Erling Haaland transfer and could be willing to let Timo Werner join Dortmund to get the Norway international on board. Meanwhile, the first leg of the quarter-final clash will be played on April 6 (April 7 according to IST). The second leg will be followed up a week later.

