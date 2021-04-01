Erling Haaland Transfer: Striker's Agent Mino Raiola In Barcelona Ahead Of Potential Deal

The race to sign Erling Haaland is well and truly on and it appears that Barcelona have taken the first major step to sign the Dortmund striker. Earlier on Wednesday, Haaland's father, Alf-Inge and agent, Mino Raiola arrived in Barcelona to discuss a potential move for the dazzling Norwegian. The latest Erling Haaland transfer reports claim that Raiola had a meeting with the newly-appointed Barcelona chief, Joan Laporte, on Thursday morning and the outcome of the gathering was 'positive'.

Haaland is reportedly one of Barcelona's primary targets as the LaLiga giants plan to reinforce their attacking department. However, apart from the Barcelona transfer news, it is believed that Raiola will meet with several other top clubs in Europe to discuss a move for Haaland. According to Sport, Haaland plans to move away from Dortmund in the summer but Raiola is meeting with teams only to discuss the price as his release clause will be valid only in the summer of 2022.

Barcelona transfer news: Erling Haaland agent Mino Raiola in Barcelona to discuss move for striker?

Earlier on Wednesday, multiple reports including transfer guru Fabrizio Romano confirmed that Mino Raiola met with Barcelona president Laporte to discuss a potential move for Haaland. Raiola and Alf-Inge landed in Barcelona on Wednesday morning and they were met at the airport by Laporta’s right hand man, who picked them up in his car. Raiola and Alf then had a two-hour meeting with Laporta on Thursday, where the Barca president reportedly made it clear he wants the Dortmund striker at the Camp Nou.

Raiola and Haaland senior are said to be “open” to the prospect of creating the Erling Haaland Barcelona story. The report adds a final decision is expected in June with Haaland wanted by a host of Europe’s top clubs. However, this is certainly an interesting development as it's difficult to see how Barcelona can finance a deal for Haaland given the club’s debts.

Erling Haaland transfer news: Raiola to meet with other top clubs in Europe except for Bayern

Romano further added that the Erling Haaland agent, Mino Raiola will continue to meet top suitors across Europe, who are interested in Haaland. The likes of Man City, Man United, PSG and even Barcelona's rivals Real Madrid are keen on Haaland's signature. However, Bayern have ruled out the possibility of signing Haaland from their rivals.

Mino Raiola will meet/talk also with other top clubs in the next weeks... and Bayern Münich are *not* in the race for this summer. Raiola also met with BVB this week to discuss about the price as Haaland’s clause will be NOT valid in 2021, only in July 2022. ðŸ‡³ðŸ‡´ðŸŸ¡ #Haaland — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) April 1, 2021

Haaland has netted 33 goals in 31 appearances in all competitions for Dortmund this season and has chipped in with a further eight assists, making him one of the most attractive prospects in European football.

Image Credits - AP, Erling Haaland Instagram