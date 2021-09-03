Erling Haaland Will Find Lure Of Playing In Premier League Impossible To Resist: Wenger

Erling Haaland's astonishing scoring record for Borussia Dortmund has caught the eye of some of the top clubs in the world, with the Norweigian forward being linked with a move to Real Madrid, Barcelona, Bayern Munch, Manchester United, and Liverpool to name a few. However, according to former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger, Haaland will end up in the Premier League because of the money. He believes that the current financial power that the Premier League has is too strong for any of the other clubs to compete for Haaland's signature.

Wenger told Bild Live, "I think that will happen. The economic power of the Premier League is too strong. English football is dominant because it is where the most money is. The best players always go the best way to make the most money."

According to Wenger, Haaland is the next "high-profile" goalscorer after Mbappe and his ambition and will to score goals sets him apart from other strikers. "Haaland is likely to be the next high-profile goalscorer after Mbappe. He's a super talent," Wenger added. "His ambition, his will to score goals, and the ability to fight in a duel (set him apart). He's there and wants to win, there is something in him that is great for a striker."

Since joining Dortmund in January 2020, Haaland has managed to rack up 63 goals in just 64 games. So far this season he has managed to score three goals and provide two assists. He also scored for his national team, Norway in their match against the Netherlands.

BVB Coach thinks Haaland could stay longer

Dortmund's head coach Marco Rose is optimistic that Haaland could end up staying past the 2021-22 season and see out his contract possibly. His departure has been the talk and is expected to depart Dortmund next season when a reported buy-out clause will be activated meaning many clubs will be circling around to sign him.

"He still has a long-term contract with us. Just because the public is constantly talking about him leaving BVB next summer, that doesn't necessarily have to be the case," the Dortmund head coach said during an interview with Sport Bild. "In the end, Erling has to decide for himself where he sees his future. In any case, we are happy that he is currently playing for us - and, who knows, possibly it'll be even more than just one season if we write an extraordinary story here" he added.

