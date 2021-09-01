Erling Haaland Will Not Stay In Germany According To Former Bayern CEO Rummenigge

A few weeks ago, in an interaction with Sport1, Bayern Munich's sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic had confirmed Bayern Munich’s interest in a transfer for Erling Haaland. Salihamidzic said that Haaland is potentially a player the entire world wants to have and that Bayern Munich is also interested. He confirmed that the Bundesliga champions are eyeing the situation and would be “complete amateurs” if they didn’t. However, according to Bayern's former CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, Bayern won't manage to keep the Norwegian striker in the Bundesliga.

The ex-Allianz Arena chief told Sport Bild, that Haaland has become a leading striker in the German league and the numbers in the country show that it will be difficult to keep him. "He has become an absolute figurehead in the league. "But I'm afraid he won't be staying in the Bundesliga. The numbers that are circulating show that it's difficult to keep him in Germany. I assume that his future lies abroad."

While Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund are rivals, the clubs have negotiated for a host of deals in the past. In the last decade, the Bavarian giants have bought the likes of Mats Hummels, Mario Goetze, and Robert Lewandowski, with Hummels returning to Dortmund after his Bayern stint.

BVB Coach thinks Haaland could stay longer

Dortmund's head coach Marco Rose is optimistic that Haaland could end up staying past the 2021-22 season and see out his contract possibly. His departure has been the talk and is expected to depart Dortmund next season when a reported buy-out clause will be activated meaning many clubs will be circling around to sign him.

"He still has a long-term contract with us. Just because the public is constantly talking about him leaving BVB next summer, that doesn't necessarily have to be the case," the Dortmund head coach said during an interview with Sport Bild. "In the end, Erling has to decide for himself where he sees his future. In any case, we are happy that he is currently playing for us - and, who knows, possibly it'll be even more than just one season if we write an extraordinary story here" he added.

(Image Credits: AP)