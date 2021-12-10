Erling Haaland's Agent Names 4 Clubs Striker Can Join; Includes Man City Not Man United

Erling Haaland's agent Mino Raiola claims there is a 'big chance' that the Norwegian striker will leave Borussia Dortmund to join one of four clubs this summer. While the Dutch-Italian agent has named Manchester City as one possible destination, he did not reveal Manchester United as a viable option despite past rumours linking him to Old Trafford.

The 21-year old has been in staggering form ever since he moved to Signal Iduna Park in January 2020, having scored 74 goals in just 72 games. As a result of such fine form, it is no surprise that several suitors are interested in signing him.

Mino Raiola names four clubs Erling Haaland can join in the summer

Even though Erling Haaland has previously attracted interest from Premier League giants Chelsea, Manchester United, and Manchester City, Mino Raiola only believes the Etihad Stadium is a possible destination the 21-year old can move to amongst the three clubs. With the Norwegian striker reportedly having a £64m release clause in his contract, he can move for a considerable discount compared to the transfer price given by several experts.

While speaking about the situation, Raiola told Sport1, "Maybe this summer, maybe the summer after. But there is a big chance that Erling will leave this summer. We will see. He can and will take the next step. Bayern, Real, Barcelona, City - these are the big clubs he can go to. The city has won the championship five times in the last few years, much more than United. We all knew when we moved to Dortmund that this step would come."

Although Haaland has a contract with Dortmund until the summer of 2024, Raiola insists the Norwegian striker will discuss his future with the club in the winter. He said, "We will tell BVB [Borussia Dortmund] what our idea is, and BVB will tell us their ideas. But no decision will be made in the winter. He is someone who wants to develop, who is looking for new challenges. And of course, it's also a question of the alternative. You only change if you have a better alternative."

Because of Haaland's age and star-studded ability, he is likely to be one of the best strikers in the world in the years to come. Hence, several top European clubs will be on the lookout to sign him in the summer.