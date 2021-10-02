Erling Haaland's Agent Reveals Staggering Salary Demands If PSG Wants Complete Transfer

Borussia Dortmund's Erling Haaland has established himself as one of the tops strikers in Europe owing to his stunning goalscoring ability. The 21-year old Norwegian forward does not seem to have slowed down this season either, as he has already found the back of the net on seven occasions and has also notched three assists in just five Bundesliga games so far.

As a result of these spectacular performances, Haaland's agent, Mino Raiola, is reportedly demanding a staggering salary of £43 million a year for the striker if he were to join PSG as a replacement for Kylian Mbappe. However, importantly the salary demands do not include bonuses.

Will PSG pay Erling Haaland £43 million a year as salary?

PSG are reportedly looking to sign Erling Haaland as a replacement for Kylian Mbappe, who has been heavily linked with Real Madrid. The French forward, whose deal expires at the end of the season, has not signed a contract extension with the Ligue 1 giants. Speculations suggest that Mbappe is planning on running down his contract and join Madrid in the next summer transfer window on a free transfer.

Meanwhile, if PSG were to sign Haaland, they would save a significant amount of money on his transfer fee because of his release clause. However, the question is whether they are willing to pay the Norwegian £43 million a year in salary. The 21-year old will not be short of potential suitors in Europe as the likes of Barcelona, Chelsea, Manchester City, Manchester United, Juventus, and Real Madrid have all demonstrated interest in signing him.

According to reports, PSG is in pole position to sign Erling Haaland as they seem to be the only club in Europe to have the financial resources to meet the Norwegian's whopping salary demands. It is believed it will be difficult for any club to pull off the deal without catering to Haaland's demands as his agent Raiola is known to play hardball.

If PSG does indeed sign Haaland, they will surely be a force to reckon with. This is because the Norwegian has scored a jaw-dropping 68 goals in just 67 matches for Borussia Dortmund over the past few seasons.