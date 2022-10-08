Erling Haaland's Astonishing Salary Details Revealed, Earns More Than Ronaldo And Salah

Manchester City pulled off a major coup during the summer transfer by signing Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund. The Norwegian has been mighty impressive scoring 19 goals and providing three assists in 12 matches across all competitions. Although City did not pay astronomical wages to get Haaland's signature, the striker is making every penny count by scoring goals for fun

How much does Erling Haaland earn at Manchester City?

Erling Haaland joined Manchester City in the summer for £51m and is being handsomely rewarded for his goal-scoring ability. According to express.co.uk report, citing the Daily Mail, Erling Haaland salary could be as much as £900,000 per week with the English champions. As per the report, besides salary, the striker also earns money from almost-guaranteed bonuses which will take his weekly wage beyond the £850,000 mark. The 22-year-old is expected to earn close to £45 million in a year. The amount eclipses the salary earned by Cristiano Ronaldo and Mohamed Salah. According to Spotrac Salah earns £350,000 a week at Liverpool while Ronaldo earns £515,385 at Manchester United.

Pep Guardiola hails Erling Haaland's brilliance

Erling Haaland is currently breaking records for fun in the Premier League. The Norwegian international scripted history last weekend by becoming the first person in the league's history to score three consecutive home game hat-tricks. He achieved the feat during Manchester Deby. With 14 goals after eight matches, Haaland is also well on course to score the most number of goals in a Premier League season. The record is jointly held by Alan Shearer and Andy Cole (34 goals).

The striker will look to ad more goals t his tally as Manchester City face Southampton in the upcoming match. Speaking to the media, Pep Guardiola said, "He has an incredible striker's instinct about how he is going to finish. If he goes one second before, the ball won't be there but he has this incredible talent. Deflection? Cross? He is there. That is why I was surprised. How can I as a manager teach him? It's impossible but it's instinct and natural. He did it in Norway, Austria, and Germany — you don't have to say anything. He just moves like he smells it. He further said, "When he arrived we never spoke about how many goals. It's just the deflection and he was there. Why does the ball go to where he is? This is an incredible instinct. What can I teach him about being here or there."