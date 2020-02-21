The Debate
Erling Haaland's Childhood Idol Revealed, Swansea's Michu Inspired The Striker

Football News

Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland has claimed that he used to idolise former Swansea striker Michu, while also asserting his love for Cristiano Ronaldo.

Erling haaland

Borussia Dortmund star Erling Haaland has revealed on the Premier League star that he idolised as a child. The 19-year-old Norwegian, who has been in scintillating form this season has revealed that he used to follow Spanish international Michu during his childhood.

Also Read | Erling Haaland turns into a meme after his INCREDIBLE sprint vs PSG: Watch

Erling Haaland idol: Michu was striker's idol

Erling Haaland has claimed that he used to tag Michu as himself on Instagram in an attempt to emulate the Spaniard. Michu who used to play for Swansea has now commented on Haaland idolising him. While speaking to Spanish publication AS Michu has asserted that it was an honour for him to know that Haaland looked up to him during his early years.

Also Read | Erling Haaland triumphs in athletics too as Dortmund striker holds long jump world record

Erling Haaland idol: Michu makes big Haaland claims 

Michu further claimed that Erling Haaland would become one of the best players in the coming years. Michu was signed by Swansea from Rayo Vallecano for £2 million and went on to score 18 goals in 35 appearances in his debut season.

Erling Haaland scored twice against Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in the round of 16 of the Champions League. After the game, Haaland revealed that Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo was his true footballing icon. He also hoped to meet the five-time Ballon d’Or winner someday and attribute his success to the Portuguese superstar.

Also Read | Erling Haaland emulates Cristiano Ronaldo's diet, reveals father Alf-Inge Haaland

Erling Haaland idol: Borussia Dortmund star follows Cristiano Ronaldo

Erling Haaland’s father Alf-Inge Haaland (while speaking to ESPN) had claimed that his son follows Cristiano Ronaldo’s diet plan. Alf Haaland further revealed that Erling, during a meeting with Patrice Evra, was told that Cristiano Ronaldo ate fish in his lunch meal. This led to Erling following the same diet as Ronaldo being 35 is still at the top of his game.

Also Read | Erling Haaland scores absolute beauty as Dortmund edge past PSG 2-1; watch video

