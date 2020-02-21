Erling Haaland's Childhood Idol Revealed, Swansea's Michu Inspired The Striker

Borussia Dortmund star Erling Haaland has revealed on the Premier League star that he idolised as a child. The 19-year-old Norwegian, who has been in scintillating form this season has revealed that he used to follow Spanish international Michu during his childhood.

Erling Haaland idol: Michu was striker's idol

For those of you who might not remember just good good Michu was. When Erling Haaland was younger, he used to tag himself as Michu on Instagram! pic.twitter.com/g3kkv6Swod — Robbie Dunne (@robbiejdunne) February 19, 2020

Erling Haaland has claimed that he used to tag Michu as himself on Instagram in an attempt to emulate the Spaniard. Michu who used to play for Swansea has now commented on Haaland idolising him. While speaking to Spanish publication AS Michu has asserted that it was an honour for him to know that Haaland looked up to him during his early years.

Erling Haaland idol: Michu makes big Haaland claims

Michu further claimed that Erling Haaland would become one of the best players in the coming years. Michu was signed by Swansea from Rayo Vallecano for £2 million and went on to score 18 goals in 35 appearances in his debut season.

Erling Haaland scored twice against Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in the round of 16 of the Champions League. After the game, Haaland revealed that Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo was his true footballing icon. He also hoped to meet the five-time Ballon d’Or winner someday and attribute his success to the Portuguese superstar.

Erling Haaland idol: Borussia Dortmund star follows Cristiano Ronaldo

Erling Haaland’s father Alf-Inge Haaland (while speaking to ESPN) had claimed that his son follows Cristiano Ronaldo’s diet plan. Alf Haaland further revealed that Erling, during a meeting with Patrice Evra, was told that Cristiano Ronaldo ate fish in his lunch meal. This led to Erling following the same diet as Ronaldo being 35 is still at the top of his game.

