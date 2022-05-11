Erling Haaland's Contract Details Revealed As Man City Confirm Blockbuster Deal: Report

The good news for Manchester City fans does not seem to stop as not only are the club chasing a fourth Premier League title in five years, but they have now confirmed perhaps one of the biggest transfer signings in recent times. The Citizens have confirmed that they will activate Borussia Dortmund star striker Erling Haaland's release clause this summer, in what could be one of the biggest steals.

According to reports, the 21-year-old Norwegian only had a release clause of €75 million (£64 million) compared to reports suggesting that clubs were willing to pay way over £150 million to secure the deal in the previous summer transfer window. The deal is expected to go through, provided the club and the player can agree on personal terms. Here is a look at Erling Haaland's contract details and the salary he is expected to pocket at the Etihad Stadium under Pep Guardiola.

Erling Haaland's contract details revealed

According to reports, Erling Haaland is expected to be one of Manchester City's top earners as it is believed he will earn a staggering £21 million per season. As far as Erling Haaland's net worth is concerned, the Norweigan striker is reportedly believed to be valued at a staggering £9 million ($12m) as of January 2022.

As far as the contract is concerned, the 21-year old is reportedly expected to pen a five-year deal that will keep him at the Etihad Stadium until 2027. With Haaland's deal to Manchester City confirmed, Pep Guardiola's side will be a force to reckon with, as the only piece they were missing in their star-studded line-up was a striker, and now perhaps, they have got the best of the lot.

Manchester City confirm Erling Haaland's signing

Manchester City put up a statement on May 10 to confirm the blockbuster signing of Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund. The statement read, "Manchester City can confirm we have reached an agreement in principle with Borussia Dortmund for the transfer of striker Erling Haaland to the Club on 1st July 2022. The transfer remains subject to the Club finalising terms with the player."