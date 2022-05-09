Erling Haaland's Move To Man City A 'done Deal, Dortmund To Announce Transfer: Report

Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland transfer rumours have been doing rounds for quite some time now and if, recent reports are to be believed the Norwegian striker has finally chosen his next destination. Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and Barcelona have all shown interest in signing the striker however one side has beaten all these teams to secure his signature. The team we are talking about is Manchester City as reports have emerged of them finally landing the hottest prospect in European football.

Erling Haaland to Manchester City done deal

Erling Haaland has had an outstanding career with Germany's Bundesliga side Borrusia Dortmund and a tweet from The Athletic UK states that Haaland's move to Manchester City is a done deal with the announcement likely to be made this week. According to report by si.com, English giants have now agreed on terms with their transfer target’s representatives and are ready to pay his £63 million release clause ahead of next season.

Erling Haaland's proposed move to Manchester City is now a 'done deal', with the switch from Borussia Dortmund likely to be announced this week.



The Norwegian striker has chosen the Premier League champions ahead of Real Madrid & others.#MCFC | #RMCF | #BVB



Haaland could have made his move to Premier League much earlier during the January 2020 transfer window started, but Dortmund had defeated United to secure the services of Haaland. After an excellent performance in the 2019 Champions League, Haaland drew the interest of prominent European football clubs. In the race to recruit Haaland for the 2020 season, United and Dortmund were the frontrunners.

Former Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, declared his intention to secure Haaland for the 2020 season. According to reports, Solskjaer spoke with Ed Woodward, Manchester United's chief executive, about his plans to sign Haaland in the January 2020 transfer window. United, on the other hand, were hesitant to add a release clause in Haaland's contract, resulting in the Norwegian striker joining Dortmund for a reported fee of €20 million.

Erling Haaland's stats at Borussia Dortmund

Erling Haaland has had a few outstanding seasons at Borussia Dortmund as he has scored a staggering 85 goals and 23 assists in 88 appearances across all competitions. The 21-year old continues to perform at the highest level this season as he has netted 21 goals this season in just 23 Bundesliga appearances.