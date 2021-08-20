Ernesto Valverde Unconvincingly Denies Any Feud With Messi; Wants It To Remain 'mystery'

It is fair to say that Barcelona legend Lionel Messi has had a tumultuous past year. At the beginning of the 2020/21 La Liga season, Messi reportedly had a feud with then Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu due to which he wanted to leave the club. A year later he dramatically left his boyhood club as he joined Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer. However, this is not the end to the issues the Argentine faced at Barcelona as former club manager Ernesto Valverde failed to convincingly deny a feud between the two.

Ernesto Valverde unconvincingly denies any feud with Lionel Messi

Former Barcelona coach Ernesto Valverde reflected on his spell at the Camp Nou and addressed rumours of a feud with Lionel Messi. While the Spanish Football club boss did not deny a conflict, he refused to elaborate on what happened behind the scenes. Valverde was asked if he ever had 'strong arguments with the dressing room's heavyweights including Leo Messi.'

In response, Valverde said, "Some things are better if we don't say them. It's part of the mystery. People like to think that they know when they really don't. Let them think what they want." Even though the Spaniard and the six-time Ballon d'Or winner worked together at the Nou Camp for two and a half years, they never seemed to have the best of mutual respect.

This is because there were rumours of a clash between the pair when tensions were reportedly high during the 2019-20 season. Several believe the arguments were a result of Valverde's tactics, while others believe that Barcelona's disastrous exit from the Champions League was the cause of the feud. Barcelona famously lost 4-3 to Liverpool in the 2019/20 Champions League despite taking a 3-0 lead in the first leg.

Ernesto Valverde's successes at Barcelona

Ernesto Valverde enjoyed two and a half years of success at Barcelona as in this time, he led the La Liga giants to two La Liga titles, one Copa Del Rey trophy, and one Spanish Super Cup. However, the Spanish coach's spell at the Nou Camp ended midway through the 2019/20 season as Barcelona continued to underperform. He has not been in management since he left the Blaugrana in 2020.