ERZ Vs FEN Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Playing 11, Turkish Super League Preview

BB Erzurumspor host Fenerbahce on Matchday18 of the ongoing Turkish Super Lig. The match is slated to be played at the Kazim Karabekir Stadium on January 11, with kick-off at 6:30 PM according to IST. Let's have a look at the ERZ vs FEN Dream11 prediction, squads, top picks, and other details of this match.

🆚 BB Erzurumspor

🗓 11 Ocak Pazartesi

🕓 16.00

📍 Kazım Karabekir Stadyumu

🆚 BB Erzurumspor
🗓 11 Ocak Pazartesi
🕓 16.00
📍 Kazım Karabekir Stadyumu

BB Erzurumspor will start the match as the last-ranked team on the Turkish Super League table. Their last outing in the league saw them suffer a 1-0 loss to Basaksehir. They have managed to register 13 points with three wins, four draws, and ten losses from 17 league games.

Fenerbahce, on the other hand, are currently slotted third on the league table. Erol Bulut 's team has managed to gain 32 points from 16 games with ten wins and two draws against their tally. The visitors walk into the match following a three-match winning streak and will be looking to carry the winning momentum forward.

ERZ vs FEN Dream11 Team (Squads)

BB Erzurumspor- Hakan Baydan, Gokhan Kardes, Hasan Hatipoglu, Arturo Mina Batuhan Unsal, Léo Schwechlen, Mucahit Albayrak, Fabien Farnolle, Gabriel Obertan, Mehmet Ucar, Muhammed Yavas, Oltan Karakullukcu, Firat Sasi, Petrus Boumal Mayega, Brahim Darri, Ricardo Gomes, Kaan Kanak, Arvydas Novikovas, Emrah Bassan, Mitchell Donald, Ozgur Sert, Yusuf Koc, Adolphe Teikeu, Serdar, Armando Sadiku, Yildirim, Osman Celik, Cenk Ahmet Alkilic, Rashad Muhammed, Jugurtha Hamroun, Ömer Sismanoglu

Fenerbahce- Altay Bayindir, Harun Tekin, Bartu Kulbílge, Gurkan Baskan,Sadik Ciftpinar, Mauricio Lemos, Serdar Aziz, Ahmet Oytun Özdogan, Marcel Tisserand, José Sosa,, Ozan Tufan,Dimitrios Pelkas, Omer Beyaz,Gülhan Üreyen, Kemal Ademi, Sinan Gumus,Diego Perotti, Eyüp Akcan, Nabil Dirar, Gökhan Gönül, Tolga Cigerci, Mert Yandas, Enner Valencia, Papiss Demba Cisse, Serhat Ahmetoglu, Luiz Gustavo, Fatih Yigit Sanliturk, Ferdi Kadioglu, Nazim Sangaré, Ugur Kaan Yildiz, Filip Novak, Míkaíl Askerov, Fatih Mert Cirtlik, Caner Erkin, Arda Guler, Mame Thiam, Mbwana Samatta

ERZ vs FEN Dream11 Team: ERZ vs FEN Playing 11

Goalkeeper - A Bayindir

Defenders - M Tisserand, G Gonul, N Sangare, C Erkin

Midfielders - O Celik, O Tufan, M Thiam, A Novikovas

Strikers - O Karakullukcuu, R Gomes

ERZ vs FEN Dream11 Team Top Picks

Captain - R Gomes or A Bayindir

Vice-Captain - A Novikovas or O Tufan

ERZ vs FEN Match Prediction

BB Erzurumspor have conceded the most number of goals in the 20/21 Turkish Super Lig and will have to bring in their A-game if they wish to stop Fenerbahce from scoring goals. However, Fenerbahce have been flying high netting the third-highest number of goals in the league, and will likely breach Erzurumspor's defence. We predict a win for Fenerbahce as the end result of the game.

Prediction- BB Erzurumspor 0-2 Fenerbahce

Note: The above ERZ vs FEN Dream11 prediction, ERZ vs FEN Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The ERZ vs FEN Dream11 Team and ERZ vs FEN Playing 11 do not guarantee a positive result.