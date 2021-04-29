ERZ Vs IBKS Dream11: Erzurum BB Vs Istanbul Basaksehir Prediction And Team News

Erzurum BB welcome Istanbul Basaksehir in their upcoming Turkish Super Lig match on Thursday. The Turkish domestic League clash will be played at the Kazim Karabekir Stadyumu on April 29 with the kickoff scheduled for 6:30 PM according to IST. Let's have a look at the ERZ vs IBKS Dream11 team, top picks, alongside other details of the match.

ERZ vs IBKS Match Preview

Both the teams are pretty much neck to neck against each other in the ongoing league as Erzurum BB and Istanbul Basaksehir both have recorded nine wins and ten draws this season and sit with 37 points against their tally. However, they find themselves in the relegation zone with goal difference as the only factor separating Erzurum BB and Istanbul Basaksehir.

18th ranked Istanbul Basaksehir are slotted just a position above their opponents in the league table with Erzurum BB occupying the 19th spot in Turkish Super Lig standings. The visitors will also look to take advantage of the fact that they have a game left in hand and will see this match against a struggling Erzurum BB side as a perfect opportunity to get out of the drop zone.

With the majority of the teams scrapped up and very little points separating all the lower-ranked teams, a win here for either Erzurum BB or Istanbul Basaksehir could propel them up to the 15th spot in the standings. With the Turkish Super Lig nearing its business end and less than five matches left, both the teams will be eager to pocket three points and look to save themselves from being relegated at the end of this season.

ERZ vs IBKS Dream11 Top Picks

Captain- F. Gulbrandsen or E. Bassan

Vice-Captain- A. Novikovas or A. Chahechouhe

ERZ vs IBKS Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper –M. Gunok

Defenders – MD Costa, Rafael, J. Calcara, A. Teikeu

Midfielders – D. Turuc, A. Chahechouhe, E. Bassan, Gluliano

Strikers – A. Novikovas, F. Gulbrandsen

ERZ vs IBKS Dream11 Prediction

Both teams will be eager to pocket three points but will also be wary of losing the match which could put them in serious trouble. Given the predicted pragmatic approach, they will look to thread carefully as we predict the game to end in a draw and expect them to split points on Thursday.

Prediction - Erzurum 1-1 BB Istanbul Basaksehir

Note: The above ERZ vs IBKS Dream11 prediction, ERZ vs IBKS Dream11 Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The ERZ vs IBKS Dream11 Team and ERZ vs IBKS Dream11 Top Picks does not guarantee a positive result.