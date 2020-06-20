ESL Vs LET Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Preview, LaLiga Live

Espanyol will host Levante on Matchday 30 in LaLiga this week. The match will be played at the Cornellà-El Prat Stadium. Espanyol are on the 19th spot of the LaLiga table with just 24 points to their name. Espanyol have managed to win just five of the 29 games played in the season so far. As for Levante, they are currently placed on the 11th position in the league standings. Levante have managed to bank a total of 35 points in the league so far with 10 wins to their name (Draws 5, Losses 14).

ESL vs LET will commence on Saturday, June 20 at 5:30 PM. Fans can play the ESL vs LET Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy gaming app - Dream11. Here is the ESL vs LET Dream11 prediction, ESL vs LET Dream11 top picks and ESL vs LET Dream11 team.

ESL vs LET Dream11 team

ESL vs LET Dream11 top picks

Wu Lei (Captain) Raúl de Tomás (Vice-captain) Bernardo Espinosa Roger Marti Borja Mayoral Ruben Rochina

Squads for the ESL vs LET Dream11 team

ESL vs LET Dream11 team: Espanyol (ESL) squad

Andres Prieto, Diego-Lopez, Oier Olazabal, Adria Pedrosa, Bernardo Espinosa, Didac Vila, Fernando Calero, Gonzalo Avila-Gordon, Javi Lopez, Leandro Cabrera, Naldo, Sebastien Corchia, Victor Gomez, Adrian Embarba, Ander Iturraspe, David Lopez, Marc Roca, Matias Vargas, Oscar Melendo, Pol-Lozano, Sergi Darder, Victor Sanchez, Facundo Ferreyra, Jonathan Calleri, Raul de Tomas, Victor Campuzano, Wu Lei

ESL vs LET Dream11 team: Levante (LE) squad

Aitor Fernandez, Daniel Cardenas, Koke Vegas, Bruno Gonzalez, Carlos Clerc, Coke Andujar, Jorge Miramon, Oscar Duarte, Pablo Martinez, Rober Pier, Ruben Vezo, Sergio Postigo, Tono Garcia, Enis Bardhi, Gonzalo Melero, Hernani Fortes, Jose Campana, Nemanja Radoja, Nikola Vukcevic, Ruben Rochina, Borja Mayoral, Jose Luis Morales, Roger Marti, Sergio Leon

ESL vs LET Dream11 prediction

Our ESL vs LET Dream11 prediction is that Levante will win this game.

Note: The ESL vs LET Dream11 prediction, ESL vs LET Dream11 top picks and ESL vs LET Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The ESL vs LET Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Cover image source: Levante Instagram